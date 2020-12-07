Nigel Farage reminded of poor fisheries record as MEP after slamming Boris Johnson's potential Brexit deal climbdown

Published: 11:30 AM December 7, 2020

Nigel Farage has been reminded of his poor record of attending fisheries meetings as an MEP after slamming Boris Johnson's potential Brexit deal climbdown.

The Brexit Party leader was criticised for a tweet he made slamming news of a potential compromise over fishing rights in UK waters, which has been a stumbling block in trade talks.







Responding to news of a potential climbdown, Farage tweeted: "We hear a deal on fishing has been agreed in Brussels... Has Boris blinked?"

We hear a deal on fishing has been agreed in Brussels... Has Boris blinked? — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) December 6, 2020

Steve Bray, founder of Stand of Defiance European Movement, rapidly responded: "You were the fisheries MEP, didn't attend once in 4 years. You failed to represent the fisherman then. Why the interest now?"

As a member of the European parliament's fisheries committee for several years, Farage only attended one out of 42 meetings.

During an interview on LBC radio in 2019, Farage called the committee "pointless" because it had no legal or legislative role and because the UK was leaving the EU.

Twitter users stepped up their attacks. John Abbott wrote: "The bloke who missed pretty much every Fisheries Committee meeting is suddenly interested in fishing."

The bloke who missed pretty much every Fisheries Committee meeting is suddenly interested in fishing. https://t.co/z4VYep57g6 — Jon Abbott (@jon_abbott) December 6, 2020

Veronica M said: "C'mon man! Course he has - we all knew he would anyway."

Mark C quipped: "What would you know about fishing deals? You never turned up."

What would you know about fishing deals? You never turned up. — MarkC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺🍻🎼 3.5% #REJOIN (@mgacramer) December 6, 2020

@B58Gradda wrote: "Serious question - if you are genuinely interested in our Fishing Communities how come all the years you where an MEP on the Fisheries Committee and could have done something you never attended the committee meets?"

Leon Hargreaves added: "Nigel seems to get his information from the crazy people who hang around on street corners."