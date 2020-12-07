Nigel Farage reminded of poor fisheries record as MEP after slamming Boris Johnson's potential Brexit deal climbdown
- Credit: Archant
Nigel Farage has been reminded of his poor record of attending fisheries meetings as an MEP after slamming Boris Johnson's potential Brexit deal climbdown.
The Brexit Party leader was criticised for a tweet he made slamming news of a potential compromise over fishing rights in UK waters, which has been a stumbling block in trade talks.
Responding to news of a potential climbdown, Farage tweeted: "We hear a deal on fishing has been agreed in Brussels... Has Boris blinked?"
Steve Bray, founder of Stand of Defiance European Movement, rapidly responded: "You were the fisheries MEP, didn't attend once in 4 years. You failed to represent the fisherman then. Why the interest now?"
As a member of the European parliament's fisheries committee for several years, Farage only attended one out of 42 meetings.
You may also want to watch:
During an interview on LBC radio in 2019, Farage called the committee "pointless" because it had no legal or legislative role and because the UK was leaving the EU.
Twitter users stepped up their attacks. John Abbott wrote: "The bloke who missed pretty much every Fisheries Committee meeting is suddenly interested in fishing."
Most Read
- 1 Piers Morgan has perfect response to James Cleverly over Brexit preparedness
- 2 How Boris Johnson destroyed the UK's global standing
- 3 James Cleverly insists Boris Johnson has delivered his 'oven-ready' Brexit deal
- 4 Tory MP admits there could be Brexit food shortages after December 31
- 5 The woman behind one of the 20th century's most chilling phrases
- 6 Time for the eerie Brexit silence from opposition parties to end
- 7 Boris Johnson could address nation on no-deal Brexit plan this week
- 8 Len McCluskey tells Keir Starmer that Labour must vote for Brexit deal
- 9 BBC presenter attracts complaints after calling Brexiteers 'headbangers, zealots and quislings'
- 10 Gordon Browns predicts Scotland will stay in UK - but says Boris Johnson 'out of touch' on issue
Veronica M said: "C'mon man! Course he has - we all knew he would anyway."
Mark C quipped: "What would you know about fishing deals? You never turned up."
@B58Gradda wrote: "Serious question - if you are genuinely interested in our Fishing Communities how come all the years you where an MEP on the Fisheries Committee and could have done something you never attended the committee meets?"
Leon Hargreaves added: "Nigel seems to get his information from the crazy people who hang around on street corners."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.