Nine best responses to Laurence Fox being scolded by The Pogues
Laurence Fox is at the centre of a Twitter storm after being scolded by The Pogues for remarks about the band's hit Christmas song.
The Pogues have called Fox a "little herrenvolk s***e" following a tweet he posted slamming the BBC Radio 1's decision to omit a derogative term from the group's song Fairytale of New York.
Reacting to the news, Fox tweeted: "Here we go again. The cultural commissars at the @bbc are telling you what is and isn’t appropriate for your ignorant little ears.
“Wouldn’t it be nice if we sent the (proper) version to the top of the charts? #DefundTheBBC."
The Pogues responded: "F*** off you little herrenvolk s***e". The term “herrenvolk” was used in Nazi Germany to refer to the so-called “master race”.
You may also want to watch:
Here are the nine best responses to that tweet.
Writer James Felton suggested a new chorus, writing: "You scumbag you blight, you herrenvolk s***e."
Most Read
- 1 Speaker praised as he cuts off Boris Johnson's answer to SNP mid-sentence
- 2 Liz Truss unable to explain how UK-Japan deal is better than existing EU agreement
- 3 Boris Johnson's Brexit bill heavily defeated again in House of Lords vote
- 4 Presenter's perfect response to Robert Jenrick over IndyRef2 warning
- 5 Boris Johnson told biggest threat to future of UK is 'when he opens his mouth'
- 6 Poll finds support for Brexit at an all-time low
- 7 'Oh this is too good': Public react to Michel Barnier's tweet trolling Brexit talks
- 8 Tory MP claims Brexit 'irrelevant' in making case for second Scottish independence referendum
- 9 EU official predicts UK will rejoin after poll shows support for bloc
- 10 Hartley-Brewer shows double standards over Covid-19 rules for Christmas and Eid
Felton followed up with a second cracker, cleverly comparing the scolding to a "Christmas miracle".
Simon M called it "Superb". "I was going for Waitrose Tommy Robinson, but herrenvolk shite is more succinct," he quipped.
Belfast photographer Brendan Harkin added: "Obsessed with the image of Shane McGowan just typing 'F**k off you little herrenvolk s***e' into his iPad, squinting over a pair of reading glasses as he sends Laurence Fox to hell."
@ItCorbyn underscored: "How very awks"
"Someone needs to make a bot that just replies 'Herrenvolk shite' to every Laurence Fox tweet," quipped @JamesRu5531.
Dan Barker showed a massive spike in the number of people Googling the term "Herrenvolk".
Taking aim at Fox's new political party, Andy K wrote: "The Herrenvolk S***e Party has a lovely ring to it, if it isn't too late for Lawrence Fox to change the stationery."
Matt Carr somberly noted: "When I saw Herrenvolk trending, so many morbid possibilities came to mind. Very pleased and amused to see why. Hats off to the Pogues. Thousands are sailing."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.