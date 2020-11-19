Nine best responses to Laurence Fox being scolded by The Pogues

Published: 4:51 PM November 19, 2020 Updated: 5:15 PM November 19, 2020

Laurence Fox is at the centre of a Twitter storm after being scolded by The Pogues for remarks about the band's hit Christmas song.

The Pogues have called Fox a "little herrenvolk s***e" following a tweet he posted slamming the BBC Radio 1's decision to omit a derogative term from the group's song Fairytale of New York.

Reacting to the news, Fox tweeted: "Here we go again. The cultural commissars at the @bbc are telling you what is and isn’t appropriate for your ignorant little ears.

“Wouldn’t it be nice if we sent the (proper) version to the top of the charts? #DefundTheBBC."

The Pogues responded: "F*** off you little herrenvolk s***e". The term “herrenvolk” was used in Nazi Germany to refer to the so-called “master race”.

Fuck off you little herrenvolk shite https://t.co/znPSuhkSo0 — The Pogues (@poguesofficial) November 19, 2020

Here are the nine best responses to that tweet.

Writer James Felton suggested a new chorus, writing: "You scumbag you blight, you herrenvolk s***e."

You scumbag you blight, you herrenvolk shite — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 19, 2020

Felton followed up with a second cracker, cleverly comparing the scolding to a "Christmas miracle".

It’s a Christmas miracle pic.twitter.com/x5rYUhHWav — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 19, 2020

Simon M called it "Superb". "I was going for Waitrose Tommy Robinson, but herrenvolk shite is more succinct," he quipped.

Superb.

I was going for Waitrose Tommy Robinson, but herrenvolk shite is more succinct. — Simon M (@god_finance) November 19, 2020

Belfast photographer Brendan Harkin added: "Obsessed with the image of Shane McGowan just typing 'F**k off you little herrenvolk s***e' into his iPad, squinting over a pair of reading glasses as he sends Laurence Fox to hell."

Obsessed with the image of Shane McGowan just typing "Fuck off you little herrenvolk shite" into his iPad, squinting over a pair of reading glasses as he sends Laurence Fox to hell — Brendan Harkin (@brendanjharkin) November 19, 2020

@ItCorbyn underscored: "How very awks"

"Someone needs to make a bot that just replies 'Herrenvolk shite' to every Laurence Fox tweet," quipped @JamesRu5531.

Someone needs to make a bot that just replies “Herrenvolk shite” to every Laurence Fox tweet — The Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud (@JamesRu5531l) November 19, 2020

Dan Barker showed a massive spike in the number of people Googling the term "Herrenvolk".

Here's the volume of Google searches in the UK right now for "Herrenvolk" (shown against "haribo" for context). pic.twitter.com/iTfgtocmY5 — dan barker (@danbarker) November 19, 2020

Taking aim at Fox's new political party, Andy K wrote: "The Herrenvolk S***e Party has a lovely ring to it, if it isn't too late for Lawrence Fox to change the stationery."

The Herrenvolk Shite Party has a lovely ring to it, if it isn't too late for Lawrence Fox to change the stationery. — AndyK (@TheFilmOracle) November 19, 2020

Matt Carr somberly noted: "When I saw Herrenvolk trending, so many morbid possibilities came to mind. Very pleased and amused to see why. Hats off to the Pogues. Thousands are sailing."