Comedian delivers brilliant response to Brexiteers enraged over his Nigel Farage joke
A comedian has delivered the perfect rebuke to Brexiteers up in arms over jokes he made about Nigel Farage and Brexit on New Year's Eve.
Nish Kumar angered Brexiteers when he described Farage as "not technically a man, but a sack of meat brought to life by a witch's curse whose blood type is technically real ale," on the Graham Norton Show.
In a mock news segment on New Year's Eve, Kumar joked about how the UK might spiral out of control after leaving the EU.
He joked: "Now we have finally completed Brexit, I predict we will have a taste for leaving things and will vote to leave more stuff, starting with the continent of Europe, then the United Nations and finally the Earth by strapping rockets under the country and blasting off into space."
Farage hit out, tweeting: "I criticised the BBC and Sky News for their horrific New Year’s Eve coverage but had no idea about the Graham Norton Show and Nish Kumar, which were even worse."
This saw Kumar's name trend on Twitter and Brexiteers call him the "darling of woke nitwits", prompting his supporters to rally around him.
One user wrote: "Nish Kumar is a national treasure of modern 21st Century Britain, no wonder Nigel Farage doesn't like him."
Another posted: "Keep going Nish Kumar king, you’re doing amazing sweetie."
"Nish Kumar is one of the best things on TV," added Pascal Jacquemain.
But it was Kumar who delivered the best response, calling on people to donate to refugee charity Choose Love.
"Look if Nish Kumar is trending then the least Nish Kumar can do is Nish Kumar encourage you to Nish Kumar donate to @chooselove."
