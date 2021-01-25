Picture of Boris Johnson on the phone to Joe Biden causes social media stir
- Credit: Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing St
A picture of Boris Johnson on the phone to US president Joe Biden has caused a stir online after social media users spotted something odd.
Johnson was the first European leader to speak with the new US president over the weekend.
The pair discussed strengthening the transatlantic relationship, the critical role of NATO, and joked about who had pinched their shared "build back better" slogan from who and bonded over their mutual love of trains.
But it was an image released by Downing Street showing Johnson with a thump up in the air while holding a phone in the other that caused a stir on Twitter.
Users noticed Johnson's phone cord seemed to be edited out and the phone still in its holding cradle.
ITV's political editor Robert Peston tweeted: "This is flipping weird. The phone cable should be visible in the mirror descending from @BorisJohnson’s watch, in this official Downing St picture. It’s not. What is going on?"
One user pointed out to the phone was still in its cradle.
Others said it was the angle at which the photo was taken that made all the difference.
Some used it as a chance to create some humour.
One user, by the name of Sottle, quipped: "I mean we could get into debates about how cameras, lights, mirrors, and shadows work. Or we could accept the fact that the really sketchy thing this photo shows is that Boris Johnson is our prime minister."
Paul Geddes joked No 10 had photoshopped Bernie Sanders out.
