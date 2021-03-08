News Europe News Opinion Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

No 10 insists Tory party funds not being used on refurbishment

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 2:39 PM March 8, 2021   
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds, stand in Downing Street, London, to joi

Prime minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds, stand in Downing Street, London - Credit: PA

Tory party funds are not being used for the refurbishment of Downing Street, Boris Johnson’s press secretary has said.

The Daily Mail reported that Conservative Party funds met a large part of the bill, which is said to be in the region of £200,000.

But the prime minister’s press secretary Allegra Stratton told reporters: “Conservative Party funds are not being used to pay for any refurbishment of the Downing Street estate.”

The Conservative HQ “supports the leader of the Tory party in their political activities but not in the way it is being accused of”.

Asked whether the party had encouraged donors to pay for the refurbishment, Stratton said “all of those donations” would be declared through the Electoral Commission, the House of Commons register of members’ interests or in ministerial transparency declarations.

You may also want to watch:

“At every twist and turn of this there will be records and reports,” she said.

Details of the Downing Street works will be included in the Cabinet Office annual report, she promised.



Most Read

  1. 1 What the EU got right on vaccines
  2. 2 Will Alex Salmond scythe down Nicola Sturgeon and indyref2?
  3. 3 Anti-Semitism in the Post Office queue
  1. 4 Brexit damage already exceeds cost of EU membership
  2. 5 Macron has a lot to lose... but a whole continent to gain
  3. 6 Bound to be issues to iron out after Brexit, admits Boris Johnson
  4. 7 History repeats itself with illusions of 'freedom'
  5. 8 Boris Johnson: Liar of the land
  6. 9 Richard Tice replaces Nigel Farage as leader of Reform UK
  7. 10 EU drops vote to ratify Brexit deal after Boris Johnson 'violates' agreement
Downing Street
Allegra Stratton
Conservative Party

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Prime minister Boris Johnson on the campaign trail

Reader Letters | Opinion

Be prepared for a 2023 general election

Reader Letters

Author Picture Icon
George Eustice in Downing Street, watched by photographers

Brexit | Opinion

Sunlit Uplands: As shellfish war rages, the net closes around George...

Steve Anglesey

Author Picture Icon
French Ambassador to Britain, Sylvie Bermann (L) listens as British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson

Brexit | Interview

My very undiplomatic comments about Boris Johnson

Tim Walker

Author Picture Icon
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford

Scottish Independence

Scottish voters ‘could face an independence referendum in late 2021’

The New European

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus