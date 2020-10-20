Matt Hancock under fire from No 10 after being spotted without a face mask in government car

Published: 1:42 PM October 20, 2020

Health secretary Matt Hancock delivers a ministerial statement on COVID-19 in the House Of Commons, London. - Credit: PA

Matt Hancock has come under fire from Downing Street after he was pictured not wearing a face mask while travelling in a ministerial car.

According to new rules, anyone travelling in taxis and private cars are required to wear a face mask or be hit with a £200 fine which could extend to £6,400 for repeated breaches.

On Monday, the health minister was spotted traveling in his ministerial chauffer-driven car without one during a trip to the Department of Health and Social Care.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock seen in chauffeur-driven car without mask https://t.co/4ufsZW0j5j — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 19, 2020

The health minister has repeatedly asked member of the public to cover-up in public areas.

Although there is an exemption for chauffer-driven vehicles, No 10 issued Hancock with a warning.

The prime minister's spokesperson said: "On the general point, we set out at the time that we were making face coverings available in all ministerial cars so that ministers would be able to wear them.

"The advice was that ministers should wear face coverings and they were made available within the cars which ministers use."

No 10 has ordered ministers to set an example by wearing a mask when travelling in government cars.

It is understood that Hancock had been wearing a mask on the journey but he removed it as his car approached the department.

Hancock's spokesman declined to comment.