High Court to hear unionists’ challenge to Northern Ireland Protocol
The New European
- Credit: PA
A legal challenge by unionists to the Northern Ireland Protocol is set to begin.
The judicial review is being taken in the name of unionists from across the UK, including DUP leader Arlene Foster, UUP leader Steve Aiken, TUV leader Jim Allister and Belfast Agreement architect Lord Trimble.
It will be heard by Mr Justice Colton at Belfast High Court.
In a statement ahead of the hearing, the applicants said they aim to “undo the great wrong” done by the UK in the imposition of the protocol.
“It is not just trade and economic prosperity but the constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom that requires defeat of the Union-dismantling protocol,” they said.
“The purpose of this Judicial Review challenge is to undo the great wrong which was done in the imposition, without consent, of arrangements which leave Northern Ireland as a rule taker of foreign laws – over which we have no control, the United Kingdom partitioned down the Irish Sea and trade fettered disastrously with our biggest market.
“All this we believe infringes our constitutional and economic entitlements under the Acts of Union and the assurances of the Belfast Agreement, as well as our basic democratic entitlement to be governed only by laws made by those we elect.
Most Read
- 1 The deep roots of Labour's red wall decline
- 2 Labour needs more positivity, more patriotism, more policy... and less wokery
- 3 MANDRAKE: Boris Johnson's 'daughter' speaks out
- 4 A view from inside the Heathrow petri dish
- 5 Andy Burnham urges UK to 'embrace' Brexit as 'new reality'
- 6 Dominic Raab 'chickened out' of a no-deal Brexit, Michel Barnier says
- 7 Michel Barnier calls for halt to non-EU migration into France
- 8 Seven reasons Scotland should stay in the Union
- 9 Jacob Rees-Mogg's bizarre defence of government's Voter ID plans
- 10 Brexit has cost UK economy almost £16bn in trade since 2016, report finds
“We are grateful to our legal team under the leadership of John Larkin QC who have marshalled compelling arguments which we look forward to being expounded over the next few days.”
They thanked those who contributed to a crowd-funding campaign for the challenge.
“We may be the named applicants but we take this action on behalf of all who care about democracy, our economy, the future of the United Kingdom and basic fairness,” they added.
The full list of applicants includes Ben Habib and Baroness Hoey as well as Lord Trimble, Ms Foster, Mr Aiken and Mr Allister.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.