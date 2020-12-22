Number 10 describes EU leak over Brexit talks as 'bollocks'
- Credit: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street
A Number 10 insider has denied there has been a breakthrough in Brexit talks - describing leaked reports of a compromise as "bollocks".
Reports suggested the UK had offered a cut of around a third in the amount of fish EU vessels catch in British waters over a five-year period.
That is down from an initial demand to cut it by 60% over three years but the compromise was reportedly rejected by Brussels.
It comes as reports suggest Boris Johnson is in “close contact” with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen with fresh proposals on fishing rights on the agenda.
According to Politico, the pair were speaking “from time to time given there isn’t long left” until the end of the Brexit transition period next week.
No 10 would not publicly confirm the call or what they discussed.
Michel Barnier will update EU ambassadors and MEPs on Brexit talks on Tuesday afternoon.
