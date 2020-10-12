Video
Government minister fails to say if he could live on new furlough wage while backing MPs pay rise
- Credit: PA
A government minister has been grilled over the chancellor's new furlough scheme which will see workers have to survive on £5.84 an hour.
Culture secretary Oliver Dowden refused to say if he could live off the government's new minimum wage for furloughed workers.
During an interview on Sky News, Dowden discussed the impact new coronavirus restrictions are having on the UK economy.
When the conversation turned to the new furlough scheme, which will see the government support two-thirds of workers' salary, presenter Kay Burley asked: "A young person is earning £8.72 an hour for the national living wage, that means £5.84 an hour. Could you live on that?"
Dowden replied: "I know these are very challenging times but in order to control the virus we are having a big impact on the economy.
"In order to control this virus we're having a big impact on the economy and the chancellor has taken unprecedented measures to try and ameliorate the worst impacts of it."
Burley added: "The answer to my question?"
Most Read
- 1 Outrage as Brexit-backing Wetherspoons could be made exempt from new lockdown measures
- 2 Anger over government branded adverts suggesting ballet dancers retrain in digital
- 3 Brexiteer Prue Leith says she's worried about food standards after UK leaves EU
- 4 Matt Hancock denies breaking 10pm curfew as government source insists he did make tasteless joke
- 5 These MPs just voted against protecting food and farming standards after Brexit
- 6 New Tory strongholds and wealthy seats avoid lockdown, leaked emails show
- 7 Dominic Raab 'wooing' Joe Biden over No 10 fears Donald Trump will lose US election
- 8 Self-imposed Brexit deadline will determine the era of 'Johnsonism'
- 9 44-day old company with links to Tory peer awarded multi-million-pound NHS contract without tender
- 10 Former Tory chancellor says Keir Starmer is 'immediately' ready for No 10 in warning to former colleagues
The culture secretary replied: "Of course, it is very, very difficult for people in that situation, that is why we want to move as quickly as we can while controlling this virus to more of the normality of reopening the economy so people are able to have their jobs back properly."
Burley continued: "I wanted to clarify whether you thought £5.84 is now a living wage.
"Could you survive on £5.84 an hour?
"Because MPs are looking to get a £3,000 pay increase aren’t they?"
Dowden shot back: "That is for IPSA, which is the independent body, we don’t want to go back to the position where MPs are determining their own salaries, that was a whole area of difficulty before."
On Friday, IPSA suggested a £3,500 pay rise for MPs who already earn £81,932.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has pledged to support two-thirds of workers' wages at businesses forced to close due to coronavirus restrictions and increased grants for affected businesses to £3,000 a month.
But few are pleased with the new policy.
Jonquil tweeted: "'Very challenging' And that's it? It's not only challenging it's the difference between some families (children included of course) eating and not eating. That's the sort of challenging your government is inflicting on some people, @OliverDowden."
Marion wrote: "It's not challenging it's impossible & the public are starting to feel like they don't owe this government co-operation. Look to those northern towns where growth & spread continues despite lockdowns/restrictions. You're in a very dangerous place."
Tom Carlisle tweeted: "Easy for Dowden to say when MPs have had a 30% pay increase over the last eight years."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.