Minister claims UK will pay 'higher price' for poor deal than no-deal Brexit
- Credit: Parliament Live
The culture secretary said the UK would pay a higher price if it negotiates a poor Brexit deal with the EU “in the longer run” than if it reaches no deal at all.
Asked by Times Radio about predictions the economic impact of no-deal would be worse than Covid-19, Oliver Dowden said: “It would clearly be preferable for us to have a Canada-style free trade relationship, that is why we are continuing to push for it even at this very late hour.
“That’s not to say we couldn’t survive and ultimately thrive with an Australian style WTO, but we’ve made no bones about the fact that first of all the free trade relationship would be better.”
MORE: Minister 'doesn't accept' Tesco's prediction of post-Brexit food price surge
He said if the UK accepted regulatory alignment “in the longer run we would actually pay a real price for that”.
“One of the benefits of leaving the EU is that we do have the freedom to set our own rules and regulations, I think we should resist the short-term temptation to concede on this when we could pay a longer-term price for doing so.”
You may also want to watch:
Dowden rejected the idea the UK should have extended the transition period, saying “you’ve got to end the uncertainty and give people clarity about their future trading relationship”.
“A further extension is just kicking the can down the alley.”
Most Read
- 1 Brexiteer swiftly corrected following UK 'sovereignty' claim on Question Time
- 2 'Cheddar, eggs, toast and milk' - Daily Mail gives guide to meal options after Brexit
- 3 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
- 4 BBC presenter demonstrates why Brexit 'fundamentally won't work' in two-and-a-half minute clip
- 5 Dawn French reveals she dumped ex-boyfriend because he was a Tory
- 6 'We are putting the clock back 50 years' - Ken Clarke says no-deal Brexit 'worse than Covid'
- 7 12 of the best responses to the Daily Express 'freedom' front
- 8 James O'Brien urges public to 'wake up' to 'lies' spread by government ahead of Brexit decision
- 9 Video disproves Tory claims that Boris Johnson's 'oven-ready deal' only referred to Withdrawal Agreement
- 10 I'm pro-European but I can't advocate rejoining the EU
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.