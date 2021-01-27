Piers Morgan given 10/1 odds of becoming an MP by end of 2021

Published: 2:45 PM January 27, 2021

TV host Piers Morgan has been priced at 6/1 to become an MP by the end of 2031 - and 10/1 of becoming one by the end of 2021.

The Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter made headlines this week after a minister abruptly left the show mid-interview.







Work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey terminated an interview after facing some difficult questions.

Morgan is known for his direct interview style, which minister tried to avoid by boycotting the show for several months.

As a result of the interview, the Daily Star ran a front page calling for Morgan to become prime minister.

Betting agency Paddy Power released odds on Morgan taking up a post in parliament.

They had the GMB presenter priced 10/1 on becoming an MP by the end of 2021 and a 6/4 chance he'll be sitting in the House of Commons within the decade and a 20/1 chance of him becoming prime minister by 2031.

A spokesman from Paddy Power said: "Piers Morgan spends most of his mornings telling everyone else how to run the country, so maybe it’s time he shows us all how it’s done.

"Perhaps it’ll make a nice change to have a TV star with no political experience become the most powerful man in the country. I can’t think of any other examples where that’s worked out badly elsewhere…"

Others odds include:

6/4 To become an MP by the end of 2031

5/2 To become an MP by the end of 2026

5/1 To run for MP of Kensington

10/1 To become an MP in 2021

10/1 To start his own political party

20/1 To become prime minister in the next 10 years

50/1 To use the campaign line ‘PM for PM’

200/1 Alan Sugar to be chancellor

200/1 Arsène Wenger to be foreign secretary