News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Piers Morgan given 10/1 odds of becoming an MP by end of 2021

Author Picture Icon

Adrian Zorzut

Published: 2:45 PM January 27, 2021   
Piers Morgan challenged ministers to appear on the show to the read the statement out; Twitter, GMB

Piers Morgan (pictured above) has a 10/1 chance of becoming an MP by the end of 2021 - Credit: Archant

TV host Piers Morgan has been priced at 6/1 to become an MP by the end of 2031 - and 10/1 of becoming one by the end of 2021.

The Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter made headlines this week after a minister abruptly left the show mid-interview.



Work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey terminated an interview after facing some difficult questions.

MORE: Piers Morgan defends interview with Thérèse Coffey after accusations of 'bullying'

Morgan is known for his direct interview style, which minister tried to avoid by boycotting the show for several months.

As a result of the interview, the Daily Star ran a front page calling for Morgan to become prime minister.

Betting agency Paddy Power released odds on Morgan taking up a post in parliament. 

You may also want to watch:

They had the GMB presenter priced 10/1 on becoming an MP by the end of 2021 and a 6/4 chance he'll be sitting in the House of Commons within the decade and a 20/1 chance of him becoming prime minister by 2031.

A spokesman from Paddy Power said: "Piers Morgan spends most of his mornings telling everyone else how to run the country, so maybe it’s time he shows us all how it’s done.

Most Read

  1. 1 Nigel Farage reminded of claim that 'acid test of Brexit' surrounds fishing after clip resurfaces
  2. 2 Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid reject Boris Johnson's coronavirus claim
  3. 3 Pro-Brexit fishing campaigner says Boris Johnson's deal has left her with 'no fish'
  1. 4 SNP MP asks Priti Patel why she has not stood down following UK border comments
  2. 5 Ed Miliband mocks Kwasi Kwarteng's 'road to Damascus conversion'
  3. 6 European parliament agrees to add British overseas territories to post-Brexit tax haven blacklist
  4. 7 Telegraph columnist blames Angela Merkel for Brexit
  5. 8 Sky News presenter says Boris Johnson is 'gaslighting the nation' over Covid claims
  6. 9 Tories abstain on motion to protect post-Brexit workers' rights
  7. 10 Piers Morgan causes hilarity with 'Priti Patel with a brain' jibe

"Perhaps it’ll make a nice change to have a TV star with no political experience become the most powerful man in the country. I can’t think of any other examples where that’s worked out badly elsewhere…"

Others odds include:

6/4 To become an MP by the end of 2031

5/2 To become an MP by the end of 2026

5/1 To run for MP of Kensington

10/1 To become an MP in 2021

10/1 To start his own political party

20/1 To become prime minister in the next 10 years

50/1 To use the campaign line ‘PM for PM’

200/1 Alan Sugar to be chancellor

200/1 Arsène Wenger to be foreign secretary

Piers Morgan
Media

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Therese Coffey on Good Morning Britain

Therese Coffey | Video

Minister terminates interview after suggesting public's age and weight...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
23/01/2021. London, United Kingdom. Boris Johnson speaks to Joe Biden .The Prime Minister Boris John

Boris Johnson

This picture of Boris Johnson on the phone to Joe Biden has caused a stir

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVI

Scottish Independence

Boris Johnson to visit Scotland this week in attempt to shore up the union

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
A very quiet Eurostar departures area in London St Pancras International railway station

Brexit

Brexiteer calls for UK to save Eurostar - by buying it and renaming it...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus