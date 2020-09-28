Parliament u-turns on sale of alcohol after 10pm after criticism

Published: 12:21 PM September 28, 2020 Updated: 12:26 PM September 28, 2020

Parliament has u-turned on a decision to continue selling alcohol after the 10pm curfew, after it was reported the establishments on the premises had exploited a loophole that classed them as "canteens" for workers.

The regulations announced by the prime minister last week include exemptions that “workplace canteens may remain open where there is no practical alternative for staff at that workplace to obtain food”, while all other pubs and hospitality venues would shut early.

A spokesman announced a u-turn shortly after newspaper reports, telling the media: “Alcohol will not be sold after 10pm anywhere on the parliamentary estate.”

Catering facilities will, however, continue to serve food after the deadline when the House is sitting.

Despite being in the centre of London there are relatively few shops surrounding parliament, particularly ones open late at night, and politicians and staff tend to eat on site.

You may also want to watch:

Health minister Helen Whately had said she had been unaware that the curfew did not apply to parliament and seemed unimpressed.

“We in parliament shouldn’t be sitting round late at night drinking. We have got a job to do when we are there,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Senior Conservative backbencher Steve Baker was also critical, and anticipated it would be changed.

“This surely will not last the day, and rightly so,” he said.

The SNP’s Ronnie Cowan tweeted: “One rule for the public and another for Westminster (sounds familiar).”