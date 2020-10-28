Patrick Vallance 'lobbying government to introduce tougher Covid-19 restrictions'

Published: 9:09 AM October 28, 2020

Boris Johnson is under growing pressure to impose heightened coronavirus restrictions as the UK recorded its highest daily Covid-19 death toll since May, as reports claim that chief scientific adviser SIr Patrick Vallance is one of a number lobbying the government to take more action.

It comes as fears were raised of the second wave being more deadly than the first.

With total deaths involving the virus reaching 61,000 across the nation, Downing Street did not deny a projection provided by Government scientists which suggested the toll could remain high throughout the winter and result in more fatalities than in the spring.

The Telegraph reports the analysis shared by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has lead to intense lobbying from experts including Vallance to take more drastic action.

A government spokeswoman said ministers were receiving advice from a “wide range of scientific and medical experts” and that the latest figures are “concerning”.

The Sun also reported Sage analysis suggests the highest level of restrictions, Tier 3, may be needed across all of England by mid-December.

Dr Yvonne Doyle, medical director of Public Health England, warned the rising death toll from Covid-19 was likely to “continue for some time”.

The developments came amid concerns that West Yorkshire will soon be moved into Tier 3.

More than eight million people in England, predominantly in the North, will be under the most stringent Covid-19 restrictions by the end of the week.