Man charged over alleged threats to anti-Brexit politicians
The New European
- Credit: Archant
A man has been charged with sending threatening emails to a series of anti-Brexit politicians - including former Commons speaker John Bercow and European Movement leading campaigner Dominic Grieve.
Court documents show Paul Ritchie, 34, has been charged with nearly 30 counts of sending a letter, communication or article conveying a threatening message against a series of politicians.
Alleged victims include Bercow, Grieve, ex-Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, former home secretary Amber Rudd, one-time London mayoral candidate and ex-cabinet minister Rory Stewart, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, and current Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey.
Court documents show Ritchie is accused of sending former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn an email in March 2019 containing the message: “You should be hung for treason you f****** terrorist”.
The same month he allegedly sent an email to the speaker’s office, saying “1 in 17 million is bad odds for some nutter to pull a Jo Cox on you and your staff”, the indictment said, and a week later allegedly added in another email: “Be careful… [y]ou wouldn’t want to get run over”.
In other messages to Bercow’s office, Ritchie is alleged to have threatened: “I’m going to milkshake you you prick”, and made references to Brexit and democracy.
In an email on May 2019 to former politician Chuka Umunna, who represented several parties, Ritchie is alleged to have written: “You have been warned… shut your f****** mouth boy”.
Most Read
- 1 Iain Duncan Smith appointed post-Brexit Britain government adviser
- 2 The trapdoor opening up for EU citizens
- 3 Tories call on Boris Johnson to reopen Brexit deal claiming it leaves UK 'less safe and less secure'
- 4 More firms relocate to the Netherlands to avoid post-Brexit uncertainty
- 5 SUNLIT UPLANDS: Cheese importers kick up a stink over Brexit
- 6 My issue with the Union flag
- 7 The press and its shameful indulgence of Boris Johnson
- 8 Dominic Cummings pressured Boris Johnson to scrap SAGE committee, insider reveals
- 9 Universities see 40% drop in number of EU applicants following Brexit
- 10 Are Remainers destined to become the new Jacobites?
In July that year, he is said to have followed up with: “If you kill brexit… [w]e will kill you and your entire family”.
And he allegedly told Stewart in June 2019: “If you block Brexit… you like likely [sic] be assassinated”.
Court documents alleged he told Swinson she deserved to be hanged, he claimed to Rudd that she was “definitely going to be assassinated”.
In a couple of messages to Blackford in June 2019, court documents claim Ritchie sent the threats “I hope you die” and “I dare you to come to the pub in Westminster and say some of the shit you do in the house”.
A court official at Westminster Magistrates’ Court said Ritchie, of Dolphinton, Lanarkshire, Scotland, would be called to enter his pleas on February 25.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.