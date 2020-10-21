Video
Tory minister branded 'disgraceful' after dismissing child hunger in Britain as something that has 'been going on for years'
- Credit: BBC, Twitter
A Tory minister has suggested his government is not responsible for the rising number of children going hungry in the UK and deflected the blame on Labour instead.
Paul Scully, a junior cabinet minister, provoked outrage when he said the government would not extend free school meals during the holidays because "children have been going hungry for years."
Prime minister Boris Johnson has come under increasing pressures to back an initiative to provide children with school meals during the October half-term and Christmas holidays.
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, who successfully lobbied the prime minister to extend the programme over the summer, warned MPs not to "turn a blind eye" to the plight of vulnerable children after Boris Johnson refused to do the same over the winter break.
Appearing on BBC 2's Politics Live, Scully tried to deflect issue onto Labour.
You may also want to watch:
"We've had a situation where children have been going hungry under a Labour government for years," he said.
"We have put a Universal Credit system in place which allows flexibility for people to go back to work, topping up their incomes, so they don't have the cliff edge of the old benefit system which we saw under the old Labour government."
Most Read
- 1 Betty Boothroyd delivers scathing assessment of Boris Johnson's government
- 2 House of Lords defies No 10 and votes to heavily defeat Boris Johnson's Brexit bill
- 3 Boris Johnson 'plans to resign' in six months because he can't live on £150k salary
- 4 German MEP tells Boris Johnson he 'owes' Britons a Brexit deal as she urged a return to EU trade talks
- 5 Leaked memo exposes government fears over rise in support for Scottish independence
- 6 ERG MP says Boris Johnson should consider cutting ties with Church of England following Brexit row
- 7 Diane Abbott accuses Keir Starmer of having 'other motives' while shadow Brexit secretary
- 8 UK Business leaders describe Brexit call with Boris Johnson and Michael Gove as 'pointless'
- 9 Ex-civil service chief takes swipe at Dominic Cummings while criticising government's Covid-19 response
- 10 Fool's gold? Nigel Farage wants you to invest your trust in his financial advice service
Presenter Jo Coburn butted in: "Paul, did you say that children have gone hungry for years? Is that acceptable?"
Scully replied: "No it's not, which is why I'm saying we have been looking at how we can help parents in the long term."
The comment provoked fierce backlash online.
Jonquil tweeted: "When I heard that I actually shouted out in anguish. @scullyp you should be thoroughly ashamed of yourself but the truth is you won't be."
Journalist Matt Moore wrote: "I'm entirely lost for words on what to say to that response. Not even an ounce of humanity."
One user said: "A Labour govt that haven't been in power for over a decade. Take ownership of the issue."
"Is he aware the Conservatives have been in govt for 10 years?" asked another.
Mattie chimed in: "WHAT? We haven't had a Labour government since 2010. We've had a decade of a Conservative one, that has seen food poverty and poverty overall increase; foodbank usage increase; starving children increase. Make it make sense!"
@Lynn_GT pointed out: "People have been dying of cancer for years, so is he saying we shouldn't fund care for them either?"
Caroline Keep quipped: "Next time you have a problem at work. Blame the people who worked there a decade ago."
Fraser Steen hit out at Labour MP Tulip Sadiq: "I don't think the MP for Hampstead and Kilburn (one of the least deprived and wealthiest constituencies in the country) is in the best position to lecture anyone else about child poverty. Nor is she spending her time on things that would be helpful to her constituents."
Shadow education secretary Kate Green called on Scally to apologise.
She said: "Rising child poverty and more families going hungry is the shameful legacy of the Conservatives’ decade in power.
"Paul Scully should apologise for his disgraceful comment and Conservative MPs should do something about this injustice by supporting Labour's plan to ensure no child goes hungry over Christmas."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.