Brexiteer claims 'British wind' will fuel homes
- Credit: Parliament Live
A Tory minister has raised eyebrows after claiming "British wind" will soon fuel homes across the UK.
Paul Scully, a minister at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), made the announcement during an interview on Sky News, in which he promoted a new government pledge of £95million in funding for offshore wind farms in northwest England.
He said: "This is the start of building back greener. This is the start of 6,000 jobs in the UK, using British jobs, British manufacturing, and of course British wind to power UK homes with renewable energy by 2030."
But the claim left viewers scratching their heads over the MP's apparent attempt to nationalise the weather.
One user wrote: "What if the wind comes from Denmark? Or Iceland? Or worse, Spain? How do we know? We must be told."
Another followed up: "More importantly, how will you send the Danish, Icelandic, Spanish wind back to its original country since you are protecting your 'sovereignty'? Demand answers."
A third posted: "Paul Scully MP on Sky News talking about 'British wind', sounds like we're nationalising the weather now. Unbelievable."
It comes after Scully defended Shaun Bailey, the Tory candidate for London mayor, who has been accused of politicising the disappearance of Sarah Everard.
Bailey has faced criticism after he said his wife and daughter "have to live in fear" in the capital but vowed to work to "deliver for the safety of women and girls" if he wins in May.
Liberal Democrat rival Luisa Porritt called the comments "utterly grotesque" following the disappearance of 33-year-old Everard, while Labour MP Catherine West said: "This is really not the time for cheap, political point-scoring."
But, asked if Bailey had used the case as "political capital", Scully told Sky News: "Shaun Bailey has a plan for London in terms of giving the leadership on crime, on housing, on transport and air quality.
"The first thing people want to be is safe in their homes and Shaun has been doing a lot of work around (that).
"But we shouldn’t be distracted from the fact that there is a serious crime that’s gone on here."
