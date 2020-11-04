Brexiteer criticised for claiming 'lies, damn lies and statistics' behind lockdown decision

Published: 3:15 PM November 4, 2020

A Brexiteer has been met with criticism for saying he will be voting against a second lockdown in the House of Commons.

Peter Bone said that the government's scientific and medical advisers had provided "dubious modelling".

There are lies, damned lies & then there are the likes of @PeterBoneUK, whose formal education clearly did not cover statistics &, in particular, the definitions of possibility & probability.



He's living proof that bladders on a stick are still routinely elected MPs in the UK. https://t.co/XzAPjhT37O pic.twitter.com/CgnMHgzbc9 — Mark Hazard (@MarkHazard2020) November 4, 2020

And he hit out at the "lies, damn lies and Covid statistics" he believed were behind the decision for a second national lockdown.

The Tory MP for Wellingborough and Rushden evoke"d an angry response from those who believed he had disregarded the thousands who had died from Covid-19.

"Where can I sign up to your death cult?" enquired Peter Webber in response.

"The only thing that the Tories are immune to is facts," commented Daithí de Paor.

"MP proudly declares he will be voting for death," remarked Dominic Minghella.

"This Tory MP voted against a pay rise for nurses, against meals for starving kids, and will vote against public health measures to stop COVID," said Alex Ashman. "We're all just statistics to him."

Pallative care doctor Rachel Clarke wrote: "Our hospital wards & ICUs were largely Covid free until recently. Now cases soaring & patients dying again. These are not lies, or dammed lies, or statistics. They are people. Human beings. And without lockdown, so many more will die."







"He knows it's safe to rebel, because Labour will back the government. He is virtue signalling to the Right", tweeted David Head.