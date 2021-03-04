Former Home Office boss settles tribunal claim against Priti Patel
The New European
- Credit: PA
Former top Home Office civil servant Sir Philip Rutnam has settled his employment tribunal claim after launching legal action against Priti Patel.
The department’s ex-permanent secretary began proceedings against the home secretary last year after quitting his post in February amid allegations of her bullying behaviour.
In a statement via the FDA Union, Rutnam said: “I am pleased to say that the government has today settled the claims that I brought against them and which were due to be heard in an employment tribunal in September.
“I have received excellent support during this process and I would like to express warm thanks to the FDA and to my legal team, Slater and Gordon and Gavin Mansfield QC.
“I also want to record my appreciation and thanks to the many individuals, known and unknown to me, who have expressed their support throughout.
“This settlement resolves my own case. The FDA is continuing to pursue in separate proceedings the wider issues that have been raised.
“I now look forward to the next stages of my career.”
