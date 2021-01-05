Video

Published: 12:15 PM January 5, 2021 Updated: 12:16 PM January 5, 2021

A TV presenter has blasted Downing Street after it emerged Boris Johnson would be holding another coronavirus press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Phillip Schofield did not hold back when he found out that No 10 announced another Covid conference for 5pm this afternoon.







The news comes less than 24 hours after the prime minister announced a nationwide lockdown for England following a worrying rise in Covid cases.

Johnson will be joined by chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance for the address.

Upon discovering the news while presenting on air on This Morning, Schofield descended into a mini rant.

"Do you get those news alerts on your phone?" Schofield began. "I just got one during a break,

"And this is that PM will hold a news conference with his chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser."

The presenter went on: "I don’t know about you, but I just thought, 'now what do you want?'

"What now? We’ve got stuff to plan, you can’t tell us any more bad news!"