Dominic Cummings clears desk as he resigns with 'immediate effect'

Published: 5:25 PM November 13, 2020 Updated: 5:32 PM November 13, 2020

Prime minister Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings leaves 10 Downing Street, London, with a box, following reports that he is set to leave his position by the end of the year - Credit: PA

Downing Street has revealed Dominic Cummings has resigned with immediate effect after pictures emerged of him appearing to clear his desk.

The news comes after Cummings was seen leaving No 10 with what appeared to be a cardboard box full of belongings on Friday afternoon.

The BBC's Laura Kuenssberg said Cummings spoke to the prime minister earlier in the day and that it was decided he leave immediately after days of turmoil.

Tonight at Downing Street (via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/XArKS5TWvG — Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) November 13, 2020

The image caused a commotion on Twitter.

ITV's Robert Peston tweeted: "I know Dominic Cummings is supposedly staying till new year. But this rather looks like him having cleared his desk."

I know Dominic Cummings is supposedly staying till new year. But this rather looks like him having cleared his desk pic.twitter.com/u6TqKk2E1y — Robert Peston (@Peston) November 13, 2020

Times Radio chief political correspondent Tom Newton Dunn added: "There are several alternative ways in and out of No10, via the basement back door or through the Cabinet Office. You only need to walk out the front door carrying a packing box if you want to be photographed doing it."

@DartmorrSounds quipped: "See ya Dom, a box full of crony contracts know [sic] doubt."

See ya 👋 Dom , a box full of crony contracts know doubt. — SoundsDartmoor (@DartmoorSounds) November 13, 2020

Richard Vine joked: "He's just popping out for an eye test."

He's just popping out for an eye test. https://t.co/O4WzdWXgYT — Richard Vines (@Richardvines) November 13, 2020

Wayne Adams cleverly added: "Leave means leave."

This comes after Cummings confirmed he will be leaving Downing Street by Christmas following of speculation he would resign after fellow Vote Leave campaigner Lee Cain quit as No 10's head of communications.

Cain resigned after being overlooked for the role of Boris Johnson's chief of staff.