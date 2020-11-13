Breaking
Dominic Cummings clears desk as he resigns with 'immediate effect'
- Credit: PA
Downing Street has revealed Dominic Cummings has resigned with immediate effect after pictures emerged of him appearing to clear his desk.
The news comes after Cummings was seen leaving No 10 with what appeared to be a cardboard box full of belongings on Friday afternoon.
The BBC's Laura Kuenssberg said Cummings spoke to the prime minister earlier in the day and that it was decided he leave immediately after days of turmoil.
The image caused a commotion on Twitter.
ITV's Robert Peston tweeted: "I know Dominic Cummings is supposedly staying till new year. But this rather looks like him having cleared his desk."
Times Radio chief political correspondent Tom Newton Dunn added: "There are several alternative ways in and out of No10, via the basement back door or through the Cabinet Office. You only need to walk out the front door carrying a packing box if you want to be photographed doing it."
@DartmorrSounds quipped: "See ya Dom, a box full of crony contracts know [sic] doubt."
Richard Vine joked: "He's just popping out for an eye test."
Wayne Adams cleverly added: "Leave means leave."
This comes after Cummings confirmed he will be leaving Downing Street by Christmas following of speculation he would resign after fellow Vote Leave campaigner Lee Cain quit as No 10's head of communications.
Cain resigned after being overlooked for the role of Boris Johnson's chief of staff.
