Video

Published: 9:37 AM October 6, 2020 Updated: 9:40 AM October 6, 2020

Piers Morgan has accused Rishi Sunak of getting his figures on the number of daily coronavirus tests wrong during an on-air rant.

The Good Morning Britain presenter slammed Sunak for saying 250,000 people a day were being tested.

"No, you're not, because you, yourself, said on your previous interview that - you may forgotten what you said - you said that 250,000 tests were being carried out a day.

"Now, you've promoted that figure because there are multiple tests on people, as you know.

"You've now said it's not 250,000 tests being conducted a day. Now, an hour later, it's 250,000 people a day.

"It's not, though, is it, Rishi Sunak? You're the numbers guy, you're the chancellor, you should know better."

Morgan accused the chancellor of having no idea what the real figure was because of a recent "technical glitch" which saw 16,000 cases go unreported.

MORE: 'A technical glitch, Rodney': Dido Harding compared to Rodney Trotter after 16,000 Covid cases go unreported

Morgan warned the chancellor to "get your numbers right" because "we're watching your interviews".

"Although no one's holding you to account when you change your story, we are watching and we will do it, even if you don't have the guts to come onto this programme," Morgan exclaimed.

Viewers disagreed. @browne_dave wrote: "It’s time @GMB held @piersmorgan to account! I watched the show this morning because I read how exciting it was going to be. As someone else said this is turning out to be the new Jermy Kyle Show. It’s a total disaster @GMB, you need to take control."

Jeffrey Goines posted a picture of former US broadcast journalist Walter Cronkite and the fictional comedy broadcaster Ron Burgundy, writing: "Who Piers Morgan thinks he is vs. reality".

Trev Hesketh added: "They wonder why politicians won't come on this programme."