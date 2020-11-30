'It's not about you!' - Piers Morgan tears apart Laurence Fox over lockdown breach tweet

Video

Published: 9:46 AM November 30, 2020 Updated: 9:53 AM November 30, 2020

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has pulled apart Laurence Fox's tweet which suggested he had broken lockdown to meet with close friends - in defiance of policies designed to protect the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reading out the tweet live on breakfast television, Morgan said: “Just had a large group over to lunch and we hugged and ate and talked and put the world to rights.

“It was lovely. You’ll never take that away from people. Stay out. Protect your rights.

“If the @nhs can’t cope, then the @nhs isn’t fit for purpose. Compliance is violence.”

An irate presenter continued: “To which I say, you know what Laurence, why don’t you just shut up?

“Why don’t you think about the NHS and think about these heroic people, in hospitals across the country that are continuing to try and save the lives of complete strangers who have Covid-19, this lethal virus.

“Think about all the people who can’t go and see their loved ones in care homes because they are abiding by the rules.

“They don’t want to kill people, they don’t want to kill their parents or grandparents.

“Think about the people who are making decisions like this every day.

“Not for themselves and their desire to carry on as normal but for other people because they actually think about other people.

“I just found that a ridiculous tweet and I’m afraid it epitomises the attitude of a small minority of people in this country who just don’t think this pandemic is for them.

“They can’t understand why they can’t keep on partying as much as they want when they want and braking every rule in the process.

“I say, it’s not just about you, it’s about other people, the most vulnerable people in our society, elderly people, sick people, people who already have underlying conditions, it’s to stop them being killed.

“That’s what this is about, it’s not about you.”

Co-presenter Susanna Reid added: “Compliance isn’t violence. Compliance is compassion.”