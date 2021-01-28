Piers Morgan hints he could run for parliament

Published: 3:51 PM January 28, 2021 Updated: 4:05 PM January 28, 2021

Piers Morgan has hinted that he could run for parliament after turning his attention to politics during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Good Morning Britain presenter has been ranked by bookies 10/1 favourite to become an MP this year, and a 20/1 chance of becoming prime minister within the next decade.

In an interview with The Sun, he said: "As for politics… listen, if it’s my turn to serve, and the people want me…"

"Who am I to ignore the will of the people?"

It comes as his breakfast show's audience share has doubled from 14% to 28% during the pandemic.

Ministers recently ended their boycott of the programme and agreed to undergo grillings from Morgan and co-presenter Susanna Reid.

He said: "The key to our success is that we can't be ignored.

"Whether you love us or hate us, we debate all the issues that people in this country are debating amongst themselves.

"The more serious the news has got, it's interesting that people have gravitated towards us rather than the BBC which is, historically, where they would have gone.

"And I think that's because viewers are getting opinion rather than just information - and that's resonating with them.

"We have captured the zeitgeist and mood of the country a lot better than BBC Breakfast.

"I think it's very likely we will overtake them in the ratings by the end of the year which will be an extraordinary achievement.

"You can see that there's real movement now.

"They're not moving, and we're moving relentlessly upwards."