Keir Starmer to be grilled by Piers Morgan after Boris Johnson declines invite

Published: 12:08 PM May 17, 2021 Updated: 12:13 PM May 17, 2021

Keir Starmer is set to discuss his childhood, career in law and leading the Labour Party from his spare room in lockdown during an interview with Piers Morgan.

The Labour leader will sit down with the broadcaster for an hour-long episode of Life Stories, due to be filmed next month and expected to air on ITV in the coming months.

It will be the first interview with a party leader on Life Stories since former tabloid editor Morgan interviewed Gordon Brown when he was prime minister in 2010.

It comes after Morgan claimed that prime minister Boris Johnson turned it down.







Starmer is expected to discuss his childhood in Surrey, his family life and move into politics from law, culminating in his appointment as Labour leader last April.

Morgan said: “It’s very unusual for party political leaders to submit themselves to such lengthy personal interviews and I am delighted that Sir Keir has agreed to talk to me about his fascinating life.

“It promises to be a memorable and very revealing Life Stories show.”

In response to questions about whether the prime minister will also feature, he added: "To those asking if I've also invited @BorisJohnson to do Life Stories... yes, of course, but he declined.

"Our fearless prime minister prefers to hide in fridges than be interviewed by me. So, full respect to @Keir_Starmer for having the bottle to do it."