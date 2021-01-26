Video
Piers Morgan says Boris Johnson's 'indecision' over Covid measures has left the UK in the 'worst of all worlds'
- Credit: Twitter, GMB
Piers Morgan has accused Boris Johnson of delaying unpopular decisions to control the coronavirus pandemic because he fears displeasing people.
The Good Morning Britain co-host said the prime minister's indecision had left the UK in the "worst of all worlds".
Morgan argued the prime minister was more concerned about headlines than he was about introducing unpopular but necessary measures to curb Covid-19 because he is "such a people pleaser".
"From the very start of this [pandemic], he's delayed taking the right decisions every single time about everything because he did not want to be seen as the bad guy when actually what we needed - the moment this blew up in late January, early February - was the big, bad, tough guy running the country saying, 'sorry, this is going to hurt but this is what we're going to do'," Morgan commented before turning to New Zealand's response.
"They didn't start with the strategy they ended up with but they look at what was happening in the Asian countries and sent their team to some of these countries like South Korea and took advice...and changed their strategy.
MORE: James O'Brien accuses ministers of repeating Covid mistakes
"We didn't do that and we've carried on playing catch-up and whack-a-mole with this virus and we're ending up in the worst of all worlds where we have a shocking economy, kids at home not being educated, and cases out of control, although they are thankfully coming down."
Morgan's comment comes as the government mulls over following in Australia's footsteps of introducing mandatory hotel quarantine for people arriving in the country.
Most Read
- 1 Pro-Brexit fishing campaigner says Boris Johnson's deal has left her with 'no fish'
- 2 European parliament agrees to add British overseas territories to post-Brexit tax haven blacklist
- 3 Minister terminates interview after suggesting public's age and weight to blame for UK's high death toll
- 4 Telegraph columnist blames Angela Merkel for Brexit
- 5 This picture of Boris Johnson on the phone to Joe Biden has caused a stir
- 6 Boris Johnson to visit Scotland this week in attempt to shore up the union
- 7 Brexiteer calls for UK to save Eurostar - by buying it and renaming it 'Britstar'
- 8 Petition launched to cancel 'festival of Brexit' event in 2022
- 9 Brussels to launch campaign teaching younger Britons about the EU
- 10 Piers Morgan defends interview with Thérèse Coffey after accusations of 'bullying'
Morgan's remarks received a mixed response online.
One Twitter user wrote: "SHUT THE DAMN BOARDERS!!!!! Those travelling are very irresponsible in my opinion."
Jack Mackintosh added: "So sick of talking about quarantine. The government needs to understand that the way back to some normality is by shutting down borders. Why is it so hard for Boris to make a decision, why is he still dithering!!"
Clare Golby countered: "Piers and co. are part of the problem. They’ve torn at every decision made just to create headlines. That makes making difficult decisions much harder. Ironic they do this then go on holiday or support their family doing whatever they want while calling everybody else Covidiots."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.