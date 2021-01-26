Video

Published: 10:24 AM January 26, 2021

Piers Morgan has accused Boris Johnson of delaying unpopular decisions to control the coronavirus pandemic because he fears displeasing people.

The Good Morning Britain co-host said the prime minister's indecision had left the UK in the "worst of all worlds".







Morgan argued the prime minister was more concerned about headlines than he was about introducing unpopular but necessary measures to curb Covid-19 because he is "such a people pleaser".

"From the very start of this [pandemic], he's delayed taking the right decisions every single time about everything because he did not want to be seen as the bad guy when actually what we needed - the moment this blew up in late January, early February - was the big, bad, tough guy running the country saying, 'sorry, this is going to hurt but this is what we're going to do'," Morgan commented before turning to New Zealand's response.

"They didn't start with the strategy they ended up with but they look at what was happening in the Asian countries and sent their team to some of these countries like South Korea and took advice...and changed their strategy.

"We didn't do that and we've carried on playing catch-up and whack-a-mole with this virus and we're ending up in the worst of all worlds where we have a shocking economy, kids at home not being educated, and cases out of control, although they are thankfully coming down."

Morgan's comment comes as the government mulls over following in Australia's footsteps of introducing mandatory hotel quarantine for people arriving in the country.

Morgan's remarks received a mixed response online.

One Twitter user wrote: "SHUT THE DAMN BOARDERS!!!!! Those travelling are very irresponsible in my opinion."

Jack Mackintosh added: "So sick of talking about quarantine. The government needs to understand that the way back to some normality is by shutting down borders. Why is it so hard for Boris to make a decision, why is he still dithering!!"

So sick of taking about quarantine the government needs to understand that the way back to some normality is by shutting down borders what is it so hard for Boris to make a decision why is he still dithering !! — Janet Mackintosh💙 (@bonniejam5) January 26, 2021

Clare Golby countered: "Piers and co. are part of the problem. They’ve torn at every decision made just to create headlines. That makes making difficult decisions much harder. Ironic they do this then go on holiday or support their family doing whatever they want while calling everybody else Covidiots."