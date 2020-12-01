'More dead than WW2!' - Piers Morgan slams UK government's Covid-19 response

Video

Published: 11:45 AM December 1, 2020 Updated: 11:53 AM December 1, 2020

Piers Morgan has slammed the government's coronavirus response, pointing out that the "disastrous" death toll was higher than the number of civilians who died in the Second World War.

Morgan criticised the handling of the pandemic as he interviewed minister Michael Gove, as the MP denied that it had been a bad response.

The Good Morning Britain presenter said: "You know as well as we do that we were told to wait till the end of the year before we could make any kind of overview presumption about how you handled the pandemic.

"This country has spent more money than almost any other comparable country.

"We've achieved the worst economic performance of pretty much any comparable country.

"And we had the worst death toll of any other comparable country, including the worst death toll in the whole of Europe.

"How did we get to this place? You're one of the most senior members of government, do you accept it has been an abject failure?"

As Gove gave a straight-forward "no" response, Morgan was dumbfounded.

"Really? Which part of what I said is not a failure?" he snapped back.

As the minister told the presenter that "we're not through this yet", the breakfast show host continued to slam the response.

"You keep saying that because it buys you time, but the stats don't lie.

MORE: Michael Gove asked FIVE TIMES to explain what a 'substantial meal' is

MORE: Michael Gove accused of going 'full Trump' after attacking Good Morning Britain's ratings

"We have had a disastrous economic performance this year, the whole year now and we're reaching the end of the year.

"We've had a disastrous death toll, it's either your official number, which we know it's not the real one.

"The Financial Times estimated the Covid death toll is now over 70,000.

"Put in context, Michael Gove, that is more than the entire number of civilians who died in the United Kingdom during the entirety of World War II!

"What part of this is not a disaster?"