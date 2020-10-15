Donald Trump win would be best result for UK, claims Piers Morgan

Published: 10:05 AM October 15, 2020 Updated: 10:12 AM October 15, 2020

Piers Morgan has claimed that Donald Trump winning the US election in November would be the best result for the UK.

The Good Morning Britain presenter said that Trump has provided more assurances of a post-Brexit trade deal, and his return to the White House would secure a deal, whereas Democratic rival Joe Biden has given no indication it would be his priority.

Speaking to the Express.co.uk website, the television presenter said Trump winning a second term would be better for the UK, having had close ties to prime minister Boris Johnson.

He said: “I think it would be quite good for a UK trade deal.

“In that sense I would think from Brexit and our trading relationship with the Americans a Trump win would be better.”

Morgan said a Biden victory would be "tricky" for Boris Johnson, especially as a more supportive voice of the European Union.

"It’s going to be tricky because Joe Biden has been pro-European, and I think he will be more supportive of the European Union.

“Plus Boris has been quite critical of the Democrats and of Biden, which would make life a little bit more difficult for him.”

But he added that the president losing the White House would not be a disaster for Downing Street, as he conceded that the polls were turning against Trump.

“I think Boris will be able to work with Joe Biden.

“Biden is a very canny, experienced operator who won’t want to have anything but a good relationship with this country.

“But in terms of the European Union I expect he may favour them over us.”

Academics have previously warned that Biden is likely to prioritise a US-EU trade deal over one with the UK.