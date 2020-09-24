‘This country needs more right now’ - Piers Morgan predicts Boris Johnson will quit as PM

Video

Published: 12:04 PM September 24, 2020 Updated: 12:44 PM September 24, 2020

Piers Morgan has predicted that Boris Johnson will resign as prime minister.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the presenter said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the prime minister made the decision to resign.

Morgan noted that many publications who were in support of Johnson as prime minister had now turned.

He said: “The Spectator buried him, The Telegraph buried him, The Times did an extraordinary piece saying he wants to be back with his ex wife, he is suffering from financial difficulties, he isn’t earning enough money for his various families.

“He is lonely, he is ill. It would not surprise me if Boris quit, there is no win for him here, everything is a loss and it’s piling up.

“He looks to me like a beaten guy, and this country needs more right now.

“This country needs rallying, it needs clear consistent and firm leadership, and it needs someone who doesn’t look like he’s a beaten man.”

The presenter added that Johnson had run out of excuses and said that he was “on the way out” after a YouGov poll found that more people felt Labour leader Keir Starmer would be a better leader.

During the programme, both Morgan and his co-host Susanna Reid brought attention to the fact that ministers had avoided appearing on the programme for almost 150 days, a move Nicola Sturgeon branded "disgraceful".