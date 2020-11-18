Video
Speaker praised as he cuts off Boris Johnson's answer to SNP mid-sentence
- Credit: Parliament Live
Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has been praised for cutting Boris Johnson's long waffling answer off mid-sentence.
Johnson was embarking on a rant about the Scottish National Party at Prime Minister's Questions after Iain Blackford claimed that the Tory leader's comments about devolution were "not just flippant remarks".
He said: “His attack on devolution wasn’t just a slip of the tongue, it was a slip of the Tory mask.
“The chasm between Westminster and the Scottish people has never been bigger. We know that these were not just flippant remarks when Scotland faces the biggest threat to devolution with the Tory power grab bill.
“The fact is Scotland has been completely ignored by Westminster. We now face an extreme Brexit, a power grab and another round of Tory cuts all being imposed against our will by a Tory government that we didn’t vote for.
You may also want to watch:
“Isn’t it the case that the real disaster facing the people of Scotland is another 20 years of Westminster government? Isn’t clearer than ever that the only way … to protect Scotland’s interests, our parliament and our place in Europe is for Scotland to become an independent country?”
But Johnson claimed that the United Kingdom had "shown its value" during the pandemic.
Most Read
- 1 Boris Johnson could agree to 'adjustment period' with EU
- 2 Speaker praised as he cuts off Boris Johnson's answer to SNP mid-sentence
- 3 Presenter's perfect response to Robert Jenrick over IndyRef2 warning
- 4 Poll finds support for Brexit at an all-time low
- 5 Boris Johnson told biggest threat to future of UK is 'when he opens his mouth'
- 6 Tory MP claims Brexit 'irrelevant' in making case for second Scottish independence referendum
- 7 Test and Trace boss Dido Harding told to self-isolate for just nine days
- 8 Dominic Cummings' eye-sight test trip to Barnard Castle mocked in Beano
- 9 Former senior Tory politician warns Britons of Brexit 'hidden evils'
- 10 Brexit to result in new trade deals being put into force prior to MPs' scrutiny, admits trade minister
He said: “He is totally wrong. What the UK does as a whole is far, far bigger, better and more important than what we can do as individual nations and regions.
“I think, actually, when you look at the way the UK has pulled together during this pandemic, the way the armed services have worked to get testing throughout the whole of the UK, the way that the furlough scheme has been deployed across the UK."
As the prime minister started to go on a rant about the SNP's anti-Brexit stance the speaker could be heard cutting him off.
"The way he talks about wanting to take Scotland back into the European Union, which he seemed to be saying just now. What should he should understand is that a massive surrender of power by the people of Scotland straight back to Scotland, just as this country, just as the people of Scotland had taken it back again".
As Johnson continued, the speaker can be heard calling for Sir Graham Brady to speak to cheers from MPs, with the prime minister's voice heard in the background.
"A little bright moment in this challenging year," said one.
Another wrote: "Maybe Mr Hoyle the next step is too clamp down on the seemingly mistruths and what appears to be side stepping in answering questions".
Daniel Bestwick tweeted: "Very aggressive from Lindsay. Perhaps we’re gaining an insight in to why Bercow got so angry in his last couple of years".
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.