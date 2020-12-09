BBC presenter criticised after issuing 'Tory spin' clarifications on 'oven-ready' Brexit deal

Published: 8:51 AM December 9, 2020 Updated: 8:54 AM December 9, 2020

Angela Eagle MP and Jo Coburn disagree over Boris Johnson's Brexit pledge on Politics Live - Credit: BBC

A BBC presenter has been criticised after issuing two clarifications of Boris Johnson's 'oven-ready deal' Brexit deal comments, in which she told viewers only referred to the Withdrawal Agreement.

On Tuesday's programme, Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn dismissed suggestions from Labour MP Angela Eagle that the prime minister has misled the electorate with his remarks about a deal "ready to go".

The politician told the programme: "This is a prime minister who told at the election this time last year he had an oven-ready deal."

It prompted Coburn to interrupt: "Ah! You mentioned he had an oven-ready deal, just to clarify for viewers, Boris Johnson was mentioning to the Withdrawal Agreement, not the trade deal."

Eagle dismissed the claims: "No he wasn't! He mentioned the trade deal and called that 'oven-ready' as well."

Turning her attention to Tory MP Lee Rowley, he assured the presenter that was his "understanding" too.

"That's Tory spin!" said Eagle, before being asked to claim it was not on the presenter's behalf.

It follows Monday's programme, in which she also slapped down Wes Streeting's reference to the pledge.

"Just to explain to viewers, when Boris Johnson was talking about that he was talking about the Withdrawal Agreement - the divorce settlement - not the trading relationship that is being negotiated with the EU," she said, as fellow panellist Richard Tice nodded.

Streeting responded: "I'm not sure that most people in the country would draw a distinction".

Footage from the general election campaign has shown Johnson talking about his "oven-ready deal" which he told Nissan workers would protect their business, in remarks which could only relate to a trade deal.

The "clarification" from Coburn on both shows left a number of viewers unimpressed.

Keith Lightle tweeted: "Jo Coburn perpetuating the lie that #liarjohnson's oven-ready deal was the withdrawal agreement and not a free trade deal with the EU".







Joe Soap wrote: "That’s Tory spin, it isn’t true and it’s easy to refute... but presented by the BBC as fact".

"Absolutely dystopian levels of misinformation from our national broadcaster," said @capitaineuro84.

The BBC has been contacted for comment.