Video
Government to install portaloos in Kent for drivers impacted by Brexit congestion
- Credit: Getty Images
The government is set to install a series of portaloos along the major roads in Kent to deal with possible Brexit congestion from the delays at ports following the end of the transition period.
Transport minister Rachel MacClean was responding to questions about documents which revealed the government is planning for queues of up to 7,000 lorries in Kent as a worst-case scenario, if hauliers fail to prepare for changes to customs rules.
Speaking to the House of Commons transport committee the minister after Brexit "there are going to be unknown unknowns".
But she said ministers were preparing contingency measured for drivers.
“We have detailed plans that we worked up for provision of, not only portaloos, but other facilities for drivers, not only in Kent,” she explained.
“We don't want to see them in queues and we want to think about the impact on them,” she added.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.