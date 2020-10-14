Government to install portaloos in Kent for drivers impacted by Brexit congestion

Video

Published: 11:23 AM October 14, 2020 Updated: 11:41 AM October 14, 2020

Trucks line up on the M20. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) - Credit: Getty Images

The government is set to install a series of portaloos along the major roads in Kent to deal with possible Brexit congestion from the delays at ports following the end of the transition period.

Transport minister Rachel MacClean was responding to questions about documents which revealed the government is planning for queues of up to 7,000 lorries in Kent as a worst-case scenario, if hauliers fail to prepare for changes to customs rules.

Speaking to the House of Commons transport committee the minister after Brexit "there are going to be unknown unknowns".

But she said ministers were preparing contingency measured for drivers.

“We have detailed plans that we worked up for provision of, not only portaloos, but other facilities for drivers, not only in Kent,” she explained.

“We don't want to see them in queues and we want to think about the impact on them,” she added.