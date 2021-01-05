Nicola Sturgeon issues Donald Trump with warning against breaking Scotland travel ban

Published: 3:15 PM January 5, 2021 Updated: 3:17 PM January 5, 2021

Nicola Sturgeon has told Donald Trump that the travel ban on people entering Scotland also applies to him.

Scotland's first minister made the remark amid rumours the US president could skip Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony by flying to Scotland.







Addressing the press during a coronavirus update, Sturgeon said she hoped Trump's immediate travel plan was to "exit the White House".

She went on: "We are not allowing people to come into Scotland without an essential purpose right now.

"And that would apply to him just as it applies to anybody else.

"Coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose."

This comes following reports Glasgow's Prestwick Airport has been told to expect the arrival of a US military Boeing 757 aircraft on January 19 - a carrier occasionally used by Trump.

A source at the airport told the Sunday Post: "There is a booking for an American military version of the Boeing 757 on January 19, the day before the inauguration.

"That’s one that’s normally used by the vice-president but often used by the first lady.

"Presidential flights tend to get booked far in advance, because of the work that has to be done around it."

Trump's Turnberry golf resort is nearby.

Trump has continues to contest the November 3rd election results which saw his Democratic opponent win the White House.