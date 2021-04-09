Election campaigns suspended following Duke of Edinburgh’s death
- Credit: PA
Election campaigning has been suspended by political parties following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.
Voters will make their decision at the ballot box on May 6, including for council and mayoral positions in England, the Scottish Parliament and Welsh Parliament.
A Conservative Party spokeswoman said: “In light of the sad news from Buckingham Palace all campaigning will be paused until further notice.”
For Labour, a spokesperson said: “As a mark of respect following the sad death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the Labour Party has today suspended all campaigning.”
The Liberal Democrats also confirmed they would be suspending their national election campaign on Friday.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.