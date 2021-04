Election campaigns suspended following Duke of Edinburgh’s death

Published: 2:50 PM April 9, 2021

A polling station is set-up as voters go to the polls - Credit: PA

Election campaigning has been suspended by political parties following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Voters will make their decision at the ballot box on May 6, including for council and mayoral positions in England, the Scottish Parliament and Welsh Parliament.

A Conservative Party spokeswoman said: “In light of the sad news from Buckingham Palace all campaigning will be paused until further notice.”

For Labour, a spokesperson said: “As a mark of respect following the sad death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the Labour Party has today suspended all campaigning.”

The Liberal Democrats also confirmed they would be suspending their national election campaign on Friday.