Priti Patel 'may have broken ministerial code' over border comments, suggests Keir Starmer
- Credit: Parliament Live
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has suggested Priti Patel may have broken the ministerial code by advocating border closures against government policy.
In comments first reported by political website Guido Fawkes, Patel is said to have told the Conservative Friends of India group: “On ‘should we have closed our borders earlier’, the answer is yes. I was an advocate of closing them last March.”
The UK government introduced blanket quarantine restrictions in June for all international travellers, except those coming from Ireland, while “travel corridors” with countries deemed to have safe levels of infection were established a month later.
The remarks contradict claims from Patel that ministers had followed scientific advice over border controls.
As a Secretary of State, Patel must abide by the principle that ministers maintain a united front on positions after they have been agreed.
You may also want to watch:
Asked about her comments on strengthening the border, Sir Keir told reporters: “That does call into question the ministerial code but it also calls into question the prime minister’s judgment.
“She may have broken the ministerial code but that is secondary. The issue that matters here is has the prime minister, has the cabinet, taken the measures necessary to secure our borders.
Most Read
- 1 Susanna Reid takes on Priti Patel over government's gaslighting of public on coronavirus
- 2 ‘Don’t haste ye back’ - Nicola Sturgeon's perfect farewell message to Donald Trump
- 3 PMQs: Ben Bradshaw calls out Boris Johnson over Brexit lies
- 4 Brexiteer musician accused of hypocrisy after demanding No 10 help bands with EU visa
- 5 Tory minister admits UK rejected EU's music visa offer in order to 'take back control' of borders
- 6 Comedian wins praise after shaming No 10 during Dancing on Ice appearance
- 7 9 of the best tweets of Donald Trump leaving the White House
- 8 Piers Morgan tells Gavin Williamson to resign for being a 'catastrophe'
- 9 Trump caller hangs up on James O'Brien after failing to cite ex-president's 'truths'
- 10 The greatest failure of government in our lifetime
"People are much more interested in that question than whether somebody has broken the ministerial code.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.