Priti Patel may only get 'written warning' at end of bullying investigation
- Credit: PA
Labour has demanded that a report into allegations of bullying from Priti Patel should be published in full amid reports Boris Johnson will 'fudge' the outcome by issuing a written warning.
The Financial Times said that the probe would be concluded “imminently” but that Johnson would only issue Patel with a written warning, rather than dismissing her from the cabinet.
Citing unnamed Whitehall officials, the paper said the prime minister was intending to “fudge” the outcome of the report which has “robust criticisms” of Patel’s behaviour.
Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “Reports that the home secretary is to receive a written warning for conduct in government are incredibly serious.
“The role of home secretary comes with huge levels of responsibility and trust. It is now vital that the full report is published without delay, so the public can have full confidence in the decision-making process.”
Earlier this week the former head of the civil service Lord Sedwill suggested the PM was delaying the conclusion of the report.
You may also want to watch:
Downing Street did not respond to requests for comment.
Most Read
- 1 Speaker praised as he cuts off Boris Johnson's answer to SNP mid-sentence
- 2 Boris Johnson's Brexit bill heavily defeated again in House of Lords vote
- 3 Liz Truss unable to explain how UK-Japan deal is better than existing EU agreement
- 4 Boris Johnson told biggest threat to future of UK is 'when he opens his mouth'
- 5 Presenter's perfect response to Robert Jenrick over IndyRef2 warning
- 6 Poll finds support for Brexit at an all-time low
- 7 'Oh this is too good': Public react to Michel Barnier's tweet trolling Brexit talks
- 8 Tory MP claims Brexit 'irrelevant' in making case for second Scottish independence referendum
- 9 Dominic Cummings' eye-sight test trip to Barnard Castle mocked in Beano
- 10 Hartley-Brewer shows double standards over Covid-19 rules for Christmas and Eid
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.