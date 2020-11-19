Priti Patel may only get 'written warning' at end of bullying investigation

Published: 2:59 PM November 19, 2020 Updated: 3:03 PM November 19, 2020

Labour has demanded that a report into allegations of bullying from Priti Patel should be published in full amid reports Boris Johnson will 'fudge' the outcome by issuing a written warning.

The Financial Times said that the probe would be concluded “imminently” but that Johnson would only issue Patel with a written warning, rather than dismissing her from the cabinet.

Citing unnamed Whitehall officials, the paper said the prime minister was intending to “fudge” the outcome of the report which has “robust criticisms” of Patel’s behaviour.







Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “Reports that the home secretary is to receive a written warning for conduct in government are incredibly serious.

“The role of home secretary comes with huge levels of responsibility and trust. It is now vital that the full report is published without delay, so the public can have full confidence in the decision-making process.”

Earlier this week the former head of the civil service Lord Sedwill suggested the PM was delaying the conclusion of the report.

Downing Street did not respond to requests for comment.