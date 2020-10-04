Priti Patel attacks 'thuggery' of Black Lives Matter protests

Published: 8:06 PM October 4, 2020 Updated: 8:11 PM October 4, 2020

Home secretary Priti Patel had originally said processing asylum seekers on offshore centres in Ascension and St Helena was too expensive and logistically difficult - Credit: Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images

Home secretary Priti Patel has used her conference speech to criticise Black Lives Matter protests, accusing them of “hooliganism and thuggery” on the country’s streets.

Social media video clips showed police in Westminster having objects hurled at them by anti-racist campaigners earlier this year, while a statue of Sir Winston Churchill had to be boarded up to protect it from vandalism during the Black Lives Matter protests.

In Bristol, those taking to the streets as part of the protests, sparked by the death of George Floyd in the US, tore down a statue of Edward Colston, who made his wealth through the slave trade.

There was also widespread condemnation last month when Extinction Rebellion climate change protesters blockaded the printing presses of national newspapers.

Patel said there was “no excuse” for the behaviour shown.

You may also want to watch:

She said police had the “backing of our party, our government and our prime minister” in their efforts to police the demonstrations.

She told members: “This government will always defend the right to protest.

“That right is a fundamental pillar of our democracy, but the hooliganism and thuggery we have seen is not – it is indefensible.

“There is no excuse for pelting flares at brave police officers, for throwing bikes at police horses, for disrespecting the Cenotaph or vandalising the statue of Sir Winston Churchill, one of the greatest protectors of our freedoms who has ever lived.

“It is not acceptable for mobs to tear down statues and cause criminal damage across our streets.

“And it is not acceptable for thugs to assault our police officers, just for doing their job.”

She said the government had already agreed to double the maximum sentence for assaults on emergency workers and confirmed she was working with chief constables to ensure their officers “have the tools, support and the powers they need” to police such incidents.

In an announcement briefed beforehand to the media, the Home Secretary committed to delivering “the biggest overhaul of our asylum system in decades”.

She said she would “explore all practical measures and options to deter illegal migration”.

It comes as ministers and officials faced a backlash last week over a string of reports on possible ideas for how to make changes to the asylum system, including processing those with claims on Ascension Island, some 4,000 miles from the UK, and placing them on disused ferries in the sea.

But Patel said she would not be deterred from carrying out the reforms, even if that meant “being unpopular on Twitter”.