Priti Patel denies hypocrisy over work visit after criticising social media influencers
- Credit: PA
Priti Patel has denied that she was hypocritical for going on a work trip away from London after criticising social media influencers for using work as an excuse to travel.
The home secretary defended the decision to leave London for a meet and greet with police officers, saying it was part of her “statutory duties”.
She said it was wrong to compare her journey to Hertfordshire and Boris Johnson's trip to Scotland during the pandemic with travel made by influencers.
Patel had claimed they were travelling as an excuse to go on holiday.
She spent just over an hour in Bishop’s Stortford, where she met six new recruits, a chief constable, neighbourhood beat officers and local Tory MP Julie Marson.
You may also want to watch:
During her walk around town, she was joined by two dozen police, aides, close protection officers and media, telling reporters: “It’s quite busy round here, or is it just us?”
Asked whether she was heeding government advice to act like she had the virus, Patel said: “We are here in a Covid-compliant setting … of course a national requirement is to stay at home.
Most Read
- 1 Jacob Rees-Mogg calls Nicola Sturgeon 'Mrs Moan-a-lot' over concerns about PM's Scotland trip
- 2 First inaugural EU-UK meeting since Brexit 'postponed' after bloc's diplomatic status is downgraded
- 3 Boris Johnson accused of misleading parliament over Labour MP's remarks
- 4 Home Office launches voluntary repatriation scheme for EU nationals
- 5 Tory MP tells Nicola Sturgeon to 'grow up' after questioning PM's Scotland trip
- 6 Who's on the BBC's Question Time tonight?
- 7 Scots report Boris Johnson to police for day trip to Glasgow
- 8 Michael Gove claims Boris Johnson is a 'huge asset' to Scotland
- 9 David Cameron's wife says Brexit has made trading 'difficult' for her business
- 10 Website that allows public to see if their MP is 'a p***k' gets 250,000 views in four days
“I’m obviously out here working, our police officers are out here working day in day out, as I am as well as part of that national coronavirus effort.”
Patel said there was a clear distinction between the work of politicians, and that of influencers.
She said: “First and foremost, in our capacity with statutory duties and responsibilities we have, we are clearly working.
“But clearly when it comes to influencers travelling to Dubai there is no guarantee.
“As I said in Parliament yesterday, people should not be using excuses such as to travel overseas to also go on holiday.”
She added: “It seems too many influencers and others – when you see them on social media – they might be posing, beaches, etc, but that cannot be deemed essential at a time of global pandemic.”
Patel said she “fundamentally disagreed” with the suggestion that there was no real difference between travelling away from their constituencies as she and the prime minister had done, and an influencer travelling abroad for their work.
She said: “The prime minister and I have statutory duties and responsibilities in terms of our work with government as ministers of the crown and as public servants.
“That’s why you see the prime minister every single day working as hard as he does, and why you see me out today with our new police recruits.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.