Published: 9:33 AM January 20, 2021

Piers Morgan has urged Priti Patel to resign after 400,000 criminal records disappeared from the national crime database.

Data was wiped from the Police National Computer (PNC) - which stores and shares criminal records information across the UK - after being inadvertently flagged for deletion.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Patel was asked if she would resign over the blunder.

"We are working night and day to bring these records back," Patel told presenter Piers Morgan.

"I know but having just told us that they exist elsewhere if you don't find them, will you resign?" Morgan pressed.

"It's my imperative to make sure we secure this data," Patel responded.

Patel reflected the question when Morgan asked once again, choosing instead to respond: "It's my imperative. As home secretary, I need to keep the public safe and to find this data."

Earlier, Morgan probed the minister over claims she knew where the records were.

"You're saying as a fact that these 400,000 crime records - which we've all assumed have disappeared - you know 100% certainty that they exist elsewhere and so there is nothing to worry about?" Morgan asked.

"We have not said that they have completely disappeared," Patel replied, adding: "This is down to software; they could still be in the police national computer."

"Yes, but you don't know that. Do you?" Morgan interrupted.

"400,000 crime records is a serious matter."

