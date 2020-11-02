Priti Patel opposed four plans for affordable homes despite 'build, build, build' agenda
- Credit: Parliament Live
Priti Patel reportedly opposed four plans for affordable homes in her constituency despite the government's "build, build, build" agenda.
According to the Sunday Times the home secretary has lobbied against an application to build the new properties in her constituency of Witham in Essex.
The report flies in the face of the Tory party's "build, build, build" agenda which would see new affordable homes built across the UK.
The government is currently looking to make it easier to build such houses, taking the focus off opposition to planning developments.
The newspaper reports that Patel has opposed at least four developments which could have provided up to 141 affordable homes.
You may also want to watch:
It is reported she had written to the chief executive of Tory-run Colchester council in October over one plan, and was listed as an "interested party" in August in relation to plans which were reviewed by a planning inspector.
A spokesman for Patel claimed: “As a local member of parliament Priti makes representations on behalf of constituents who have raised comments opposing and supporting planning applications so they can be considered during the process.
Most Read
- 1 Boris Johnson pulls out of CBI conference after warnings about Brexit and second lockdown
- 2 US election result could spark 'end of Brexit', claims peer
- 3 Brexit Party chairman in angry rant at presenter over questions about donations
- 4 Piers Morgan launches scathing attack on Boris Johnson over national lockdown announcement
- 5 Brexit shambles: A stress of our own making
- 6 Boris Johnson appears to forget son’s age when asked during visit to Northern Ireland
- 7 The key times for the US election results
- 8 Farage branded 'chancer' after being reminded of pro-lockdown remarks
- 9 Brexiteer says EU 'spiteful' to end fast-track lanes for Brits after Brexit
- 10 Farage says he can dodge US travel ban because he's a 'journalist'
“Priti supports sustainable and sensible local developments including new housing, new health and education facilities and new infrastructure.”
But shadow housing secretary Steve Reed said: “We can’t have Nimbies in a government which is going to rob people of control of their own communities.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.