Priti Patel opposed four plans for affordable homes despite 'build, build, build' agenda

Published: 9:33 AM November 2, 2020

Priti Patel reportedly opposed four plans for affordable homes in her constituency despite the government's "build, build, build" agenda.

According to the Sunday Times the home secretary has lobbied against an application to build the new properties in her constituency of Witham in Essex.

The report flies in the face of the Tory party's "build, build, build" agenda which would see new affordable homes built across the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson giving a speech - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The government is currently looking to make it easier to build such houses, taking the focus off opposition to planning developments.

The newspaper reports that Patel has opposed at least four developments which could have provided up to 141 affordable homes.

It is reported she had written to the chief executive of Tory-run Colchester council in October over one plan, and was listed as an "interested party" in August in relation to plans which were reviewed by a planning inspector.

A spokesman for Patel claimed: “As a local member of parliament Priti makes representations on behalf of constituents who have raised comments opposing and supporting planning applications so they can be considered during the process.

“Priti supports sustainable and sensible local developments including new housing, new health and education facilities and new infrastructure.”

But shadow housing secretary Steve Reed said: “We can’t have Nimbies in a government which is going to rob people of control of their own communities.”