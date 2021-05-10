News Europe News Opinion Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Downing Street announces plans to change English voting system following string of Labour victories

Author Picture Icon

Adrian Zorzut

Published: 9:19 AM May 10, 2021    Updated: 9:46 AM May 10, 2021
Labour's Sadiq Khan at City Hall, London, for the declaration for the next Mayor of London. Picture

Labour's Sadiq Khan at City Hall, London, for the declaration for the next mayor of London - Credit: PA

The government is pushing ahead with changes to electoral law that could make it easier for Conservatives to win future mayoral elections.

Home secetary Priti Patel has already unveiled plans to introduce the first past the post electoral system used to elect MPs in Westminster.



Mayors across England are elected from the existing supplementary vote system, in which the public ranks their two favourite candidates.

Prof Tony Travers, of the London School of Economics, said analysis of Thursday’s polls suggested this change could open a potential route to victory for the Tories in cities such as London.

"It’s likely that first past the post would make it somewhat easier for the Conservatives to win if they could come up with a really good candidate," he said.

You may also want to watch:

Labour’s Sadiq Khan won the London mayoral contest comfortably against his Conservative rival, Shaun Bailey, once voters’ second preferences were taken into account. But Khan beat Bailey by only 40% to 35% on first preference votes, as some leftwing former Labour voters shifted to the Greens and other smaller parties.

Although Labour won most mayoral elections across England easily – with Andy Burnham receiving a landslide 67% of votes in Greater Manchester – under the new voting system it would be likely to lose others such as the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayoralty.

Most Read

  1. 1 Could Mexican Coke spark a new Coca-Cola cold war?
  2. 2 A view from inside the Heathrow petri dish
  3. 3 Sadiq Khan re-elected as London mayor as Laurence Fox loses £10k deposit
  1. 4 The man the Soviet Union left in space
  2. 5 Why can't the English see what the Scots and Welsh can?
  3. 6 Labour should never have swallowed the Brexit pill
  4. 7 Noel Clarke: The man who would not take no for an answer
  5. 8 Election results demonstrate why rejoining EU is a long way off
  6. 9 The truth about 'buy British'
  7. 10 Lack of SNP majority shows Scotland is not agitating for indyref2 – Gove

There is also evidence that voters are confused by the use of the supplementary voting system. Some 5% of ballots cast in this year's mayor of London election were rejected because people had voted for too many candidates.

The government will have to pass fresh legislation to change the voting system, which would also affect elections for police and crime commissioners.

Labour has pledged to oppose the changes.

Elections
Priti Patel
London

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov

Elections | Opinion

Is the end finally nigh for EU's most notorious leader?

Paul Knott

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Jacksons Wharf in Hartlepool, County Durham

Reader Letters | Opinion

Boris Johnson is making the UK a laughing stock

Reader Letters

Author Picture Icon
Michael Gove, Minister for the Cabinet Office and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, arrives in D

Mandrake

The reverse Midas touch of Michael Gove

Tim Walker

Author Picture Icon
Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer and Labour Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner (far right) during a visit to Birmingham

Labour Party

Angela Rayner sacked as Labour Party chair following poor election results

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus