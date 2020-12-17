Priti Patel insists there have been many 'changes' to Home Office since bullying claims
- Credit: PA
Home secretary Priti Patel has said there have been “many, many changes” at the Home Office after the inquiry into claims that she bullied civil servants working for her.
An investigation by the prime minister’s adviser on ministerial standards, Sir Alex Allan, last month concluded that her behaviour towards staff could be described as bullying,
Sir Alex resigned after Boris Johnson rejected his findings and said he did not believe she had breached the Ministerial Code of Conduct.
Appearing on the BBC Radio 4 Today programme, Patel repeated the apology she made at the time for the way she behaved.
“I will repeat what I’ve said before, and I have apologised for that,” she said.
You may also want to watch:
“There were references to other things that were taking place within my organisation and there are many, many changes that are underway right now, and that applies not just to behaviour but culture and various leadership within the organisation too.
“I’ve made it quite clear that it’s across the board, it applies to everyone, including myself.”
Most Read
- 1 German TV show mocks Boris Johnson and Brexit in Crown parody 'The Clown'
- 2 Boris Johnson accused of being a 'Remainer' as Brexiteers in government accused of 'sell-out'
- 3 Government sparks fears of 'chaos' after rushing through emergency Brexit legislation
- 4 Boris Johnson urges ERG to ignore EU 'propaganda' over Brexit deal
- 5 Individual complaint sparks Ofcom 'assessment' over Newsnight's Dominic Cummings remarks
- 6 Mail on Sunday silent on its 'source' over Brexit
- 7 Michael Fabricant cut-off by speaker after branding Keir Starmer a 'smarmy lawyer'
- 8 Stanley Johnson caught breaching Covid-19 rules again
- 9 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
- 10 Boris Johnson's press secretary says Dominic Cummings' £140k pay was 'correct' level for performance
In his report, Sir Alex said her conduct included examples of “shouting and swearing” at civil servants.
Asked whether those who made the allegations would think she had learned her lesson, she said: “That’s not accurate, for a start, but, as I’ve said, there are changes, and that applies to myself as well.”
Patel refused to be drawn on reported comments by allies that she herself had been a victim of racism and misogyny.
“I’m not going to go into that,” she said.
“The comments have been made about three or four weeks ago now and I’m not going to go over that again because, quite frankly, I’m focused on doing quite a bit of work, if I may say so, on delivering on the people’s priorities and delivering on the work of the Home Office.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.