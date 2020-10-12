Video
Brexiteer Prue Leith says she's worried about food standards after UK leaves EU
- Credit: Channel 4
Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith has tweeted her fears over the post-Brexit risk to food standards, despite her support for the UK departing the European Union.
Leith, who is the mother of Tory MP Danny Kruger, turned to Twitter over the weekend to warn about the “problems that could be coming our way".
She wrote: “British farmers are the best in the world, let’s support them this week. Everybody who cares about British high food standards should back our farmers, after all we are what we eat!”
She later told the Daily Mail: “British farmers are the best in the world – let’s support them this week.
“Everybody who cares about British high food standards should back our farmers. After all, we are what we eat.”
She added: “Chlorinated chicken is the least of the problems that could be coming our way in future trade deals.”
Leith joined chef Jamie Oliver, a Remainer who said we "should get on with it", in warning about the repercussions of signing Brexit deals without protections for food and farming standards.
Her comments, however, were criticised after she previously offered a defence of Brexit when she appeared on Question Time in 2018.
Most Read
- 1 Outrage as Brexit-backing Wetherspoons could be made exempt from new lockdown measures
- 2 Anger over government branded adverts suggesting ballet dancers retrain in digital
- 3 Brexiteer Prue Leith says she's worried about food standards after UK leaves EU
- 4 Matt Hancock denies breaking 10pm curfew as government source insists he did make tasteless joke
- 5 These MPs just voted against protecting food and farming standards after Brexit
- 6 New Tory strongholds and wealthy seats avoid lockdown, leaked emails show
- 7 Dominic Raab 'wooing' Joe Biden over No 10 fears Donald Trump will lose US election
- 8 Self-imposed Brexit deadline will determine the era of 'Johnsonism'
- 9 44-day old company with links to Tory peer awarded multi-million-pound NHS contract without tender
- 10 Former Tory chancellor says Keir Starmer is 'immediately' ready for No 10 in warning to former colleagues
She told viewers: "I stand by what I said, I think we’re better out than in".
She added: "I think there is no reason at all why we shouldn’t do good trade deals in or out of the EU, in fact, I think I’m about the only person who’s old enough here to remember that there was a life before we were in the EU."
Responding to her tweet, food critic Jay Rayner wrote: “I do wonder what the hell Prue Leith thought was going to happen when she first voted for then fiercely defended Brexit.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.