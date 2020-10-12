Brexiteer Prue Leith says she's worried about food standards after UK leaves EU

Video

Published: 3:52 PM October 12, 2020 Updated: 10:53 AM October 13, 2020

Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith has tweeted her fears over the post-Brexit risk to food standards, despite her support for the UK departing the European Union.

Leith, who is the mother of Tory MP Danny Kruger, turned to Twitter over the weekend to warn about the “problems that could be coming our way".

Oh no, it's the consequences of my own actions https://t.co/fMKIfWhAJ6 — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) October 11, 2020

She wrote: “British farmers are the best in the world, let’s support them this week. Everybody who cares about British high food standards should back our farmers, after all we are what we eat!”

She later told the Daily Mail: “British farmers are the best in the world – let’s support them this week.

“Everybody who cares about British high food standards should back our farmers. After all, we are what we eat.”

She added: “Chlorinated chicken is the least of the problems that could be coming our way in future trade deals.”

Leith joined chef Jamie Oliver, a Remainer who said we "should get on with it", in warning about the repercussions of signing Brexit deals without protections for food and farming standards.

Her comments, however, were criticised after she previously offered a defence of Brexit when she appeared on Question Time in 2018.

She told viewers: "I stand by what I said, I think we’re better out than in".







She added: "I think there is no reason at all why we shouldn’t do good trade deals in or out of the EU, in fact, I think I’m about the only person who’s old enough here to remember that there was a life before we were in the EU."

Prue Leith, avowed Brexit supporter, seems to only just have woken up to Brexit's potential to destroy the quality of UK food, and hurt British farmers.



And magically she's all hand-wringing and smelling salts.



Own. Your. Mess.@PrueLeith https://t.co/0Oh7gKpo6Y pic.twitter.com/SKDkatKrv9 — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@uk_domain_names) October 11, 2020

Responding to her tweet, food critic Jay Rayner wrote: “I do wonder what the hell Prue Leith thought was going to happen when she first voted for then fiercely defended Brexit.”