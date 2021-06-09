Court rules Gove broke law with Covid contract for friends of Cummings

Breaking

Published: 11:10 AM June 9, 2021

The High Court has ruled Michael Gove's awarding of a coronavirus contract to a market research company whose owners were friends of Dominic Cummings was unlawful.

The Good Law Project has won its case against the Cabinet Office over a payment of more than £500,000 to Public First at the start of the pandemic.

Rachel Wolf, who owns the business with her husband James Frayne, had previously worked as an adviser to Johnson, Cummings and Gove, and had helped write the Tory manifesto in 2019.

The contract was awarded without public tender.

Mrs Justice O’Farrell issued her ruling after hearing the case earlier this year.

She said: “The claimant is entitled to a declaration that the decision of 5 June 2020 to award the contract to Public First gave rise to apparent bias and was unlawful.”

It is the first in a series of judicial review legal challenges brought forward by the Good Law Project over the government's failure to award contracts without competitive tender.

Following the ruling, Jolyon Maugham said: “Government has claimed there was no favouritism in the awarding of contracts. But the High Court has held an informed observer would conclude otherwise.”

He continued: “This is not government for the public good – it is government for the good of friends of the Conservative Party.

“We just don’t understand how the prime minister can run a cabinet that acts without proper regard for the law or value for public money.”

A spokesman for Public First said: “We’re deeply proud of the work we did in the early stages of the pandemic, which helped save lives.

“The judge rejected most of the Good Law Project’s claims, not finding actual bias in the awarding of this work, nor any problems with the pace or scale of the award.

“Rather, the judge found that weak internal processes gave rise to the appearance of bias. The judge made no criticism whatsoever of Public First anywhere in the judgment.”

In February the government legal department claimed that the cost for defending the challenge could reach more than £600,000 - more than the value of the contract.