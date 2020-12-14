Recording of Queen's speech reportedly delayed by Brexit

Published: 12:52 PM December 14, 2020

The Queen in blue and yellow at the state opening of parliament in 2017 - Credit: Parliament Live

The recording of the Queen's speech has been delayed by Brexit - as Buckingham Palace await a decision on whether or not the UK will leave the EU with a deal.

The royal usually records her speech by the middle of December, but it has been pushed back to next week due to the uncertainty surrounding Brexit talks.

According to a source in the Sun: “Normally she films it in early December, certainly by the middle of the month, but this time it’s later than usual. There’s talk it could happen on Wednesday or Thursday.

“The country could be a very different place by then with us possibly leaving the EU without a deal.”

Buckingham Palace refused to comment on the allegations in the Guardian.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson branded the reports “a load of speculation which we wouldn’t give any credibility to by commenting on. The filming date was set a number of weeks ago”.