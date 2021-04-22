Government to dissolve parliament ahead of Queen’s Speech

Published: 12:43 PM April 22, 2021

The Queen in blue and yellow at the state opening of parliament in 2017 - Credit: Parliament Live

Parliament is scheduled to dissolve on April 29 ahead of next month’s Queen’s Speech, the government has said.

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg, announcing forthcoming business, confirmed the Commons will prorogue next Thursday once royal assent has been signified for all necessary legislation – such as the Domestic Abuse Bill.

The Queen’s Speech to start the next parliamentary session, in which the government outlines new laws it wishes to bring forward, is scheduled for May 11.

Rees-Mogg also told MPs that the Commons summer recess is proposed to begin at the close of business on July 22, with MPs returning on September 6.





