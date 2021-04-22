News Europe News Opinion Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Government to dissolve parliament ahead of Queen’s Speech

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 12:43 PM April 22, 2021   
The Queen in blue and yellow at the state opening of parliament in 2017

The Queen in blue and yellow at the state opening of parliament in 2017 - Credit: Parliament Live

Parliament is scheduled to dissolve on April 29 ahead of next month’s Queen’s Speech, the government has said.

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg, announcing forthcoming business, confirmed the Commons will prorogue next Thursday once royal assent has been signified for all necessary legislation – such as the Domestic Abuse Bill.

The Queen’s Speech to start the next parliamentary session, in which the government outlines new laws it wishes to bring forward, is scheduled for May 11.

Rees-Mogg also told MPs that the Commons summer recess is proposed to begin at the close of business on July 22, with MPs returning on September 6.



House of Commons
London

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rod Humphris (back left) landlord of the Raven pub refuses entry to Keir Starmer (front) during his visit to Bath

Local Election | Video

Labour leader defends NHS after being kicked out of pub in Bath

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Boris Johnson in the House of Commons

Brexit

Boris Johnson vows action over 'absurd' post-Brexit trading arrangements

The New European

Logo Icon
Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross gives a tv interview outside New Stobhill Hospital in Spri

Boris Johnson

Scottish Tory leader accused of 'nonsense' excuse for Boris Johnson...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer speaks to pupils at Sandhurst Primary School in south east London, t

Conservative Party

Defence minister Johnny Mercer 'trying to resign' - reports

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus