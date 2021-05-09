Rachel Reeves promoted to shadow chancellor in Labour reshuffle

Published: 10:08 PM May 9, 2021 Updated: 10:13 PM May 9, 2021

Rachel Reeves has been appointed to shadow chancellor, Labour has announced, as part of leader Sir Keir Starmer’s reshuffle.

Deputy leader Angela Rayner, sacked as party chairman on Saturday, will take Reeves’ former post as shadow chancellor to the Duchy of Lancaster.

Nick Brown has been replaced as shadow chief whip by Alan Campbell, while Thangam Debbonaire has been moved to shadow Commons leader.

Shabana Mahmood becomes national campaign coordinator, Wes Streeting joins the shadow cabinet as shadow secretary of state for child poverty, and Thagnam Debbonaire becomes the new shadow leader of the Commons.

Announcing his shadow cabinet reshuffle, Starmer said: “The Labour Party must be the party that embraces the demand for change across our country.

“That will require bold ideas and a relentless focus on the priorities of the British people.

“Just as the pandemic has changed what is possible and what is necessary, so Labour must change too.

“In the last 24 hours we have seen fantastic results for Labour metro mayors, as well as the Labour government in Wales under Mark Drakeford.

“They have shown the difference Labour can make in power, standing up for their communities.”

He added: “We have seen Labour begin to turn around its fortunes in Scotland under the leadership of Anas Sarwar.

“These results give us optimism and inspiration for the future.

“The challenge for us now is to build upon these successes and learn from the places we lost.

“I look forward to working with our refreshed and renewed team to take on that challenge, deliver that change and build the ambitious programme that will deliver the next Labour government.”