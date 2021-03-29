News Europe News Opinion Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
Boris Johnson’s racial disparities commission ‘to recommend against using BAME term’

Published: 8:23 AM March 29, 2021   
Prime minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covid-19) - Credit: PA

Boris Johnson’s racial disparities commission is reportedly poised to recommend that the term BAME should no longer be used by public bodies and companies.

The Telegraph reported that scrapping the acronym – standing for black, Asian and minority ethnic – is a key proposal in a report to be published this week by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities.

The newspaper cited a source saying the term had become “unhelpful and redundant”, with the blanket term potentially masking the lived experiences of individual groups.

The prime minister announced the commission in June in response to the wave of Black Lives Matter protests.

Dr Tony Sewell was later appointed chairman of the commission, a choice attracting criticism as the charity leader previously said evidence of the existence of institutional racism was “flimsy”.

