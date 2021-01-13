Polling finds just 2% of support for Nigel Farage's new political outfit

Published: 11:32 AM January 13, 2021 Updated: 11:36 AM January 13, 2021

Nigel Farage's new political outfit has received just 2% of support in the first poll carried out since it launched.

Reform UK - which has been shortened to REFUK by pollsters - attracted a small amount of support in new polling from Redfield & Wilton Strategies.

It is currently attracting smaller backing than the Brexit Party - which would still poll around 5% even after 'Brexit Day'.

By contrast the SNP and Green Party are on 5% of support, the Lib Dems on 8%, Labour on 37% and the Tories on 41%.

Nigel Farage’s REFUK party. Named to remind us that he has already fucked us and he wants to all over again.



Don’t let the slimy, over privileged, profession contrarian, snake oil salesman get away with it again. https://t.co/JKmXqyV7ZJ — David Hardman - woke leftie do gooder (@JesmondDavid) January 13, 2021

Farage has vowed to make a "positive case for the Union" by opposing independence in Scotland.

Last month he admitted there might not be "appetite" from the public for him to run again in elections, after campaigning in eight different Westminster contests.