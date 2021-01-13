News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
Polling finds just 2% of support for Nigel Farage's new political outfit

Jonathon Read

Published: 11:32 AM January 13, 2021
Nigel Farage addresses supporters at the Washington Central Hotel in Workington.

Nigel Farage addresses supporters at the Washington Central Hotel in Workington. - Credit: PA

Nigel Farage's new political outfit has received just 2% of support in the first poll carried out since it launched.

Reform UK - which has been shortened to REFUK by pollsters - attracted a small amount of support in new polling from Redfield & Wilton Strategies.

It is currently attracting smaller backing than the Brexit Party - which would still poll around 5% even after 'Brexit Day'.

By contrast the SNP and Green Party are on 5% of support, the Lib Dems on 8%, Labour on 37% and the Tories on 41%.

Farage has vowed to make a "positive case for the Union" by opposing independence in Scotland.

Last month he admitted there might not be "appetite" from the public for him to run again in elections, after campaigning in eight different Westminster contests.

Polling Figures
Nigel Farage

