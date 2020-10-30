Video
Donald Trump supporters duped into thanking 'Satan' for backing president's re-election campaign
A number of high-profile Republicans and Trump supporters have been fooled into thanking Satan for supporting the president's re-election bid.
Fox News commentator Corey Lewandowski, former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka, Conservative political pundit Tomi Lahren, and outspoken Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio were among people duped into thanking someone called "Iblis" for campaigning on behalf of the president.
Little did they realise Iblis is the Arabic name for Satan.
The prank was organised by US comedian Ali-Asghar Abedi via Cameo, a video app which allows users to pay celebrities to record a personalised message.
According to the Huffington Post, Roger Stone, a former Trump campaign adviser who was prosecuted for obstructing a congressional inquiry into the president, received a request but failed to record a video.
Abedi said: "I left clues for them. I told them that Iblis was Arab American. If they had a sense of the world beyond MAGA (Make America Great Again), they’d research what Iblis means in an Arab context. I guess they’re true adherents to capitalism, placing money ahead of their own dignity.
"I spelt it ‘Ebliz’ and laid out the pronunciation as ‘ibb-lease.’ But [I] figured mentioning that Iblis is Arab should have been a cue to vet the request with someone who knows Arabic."
The 46-second clip was posted on the comedian's Twitter account and shows the celebrities praising "Ebliz" for his unwavering support for Trump.
British-born national security adviser Gorka is heard saying how impressed he was by the fictional character attending "11 Trump rallies", advising him to "keep doing what you're doing".
Arpaio thanked Eblis for being a "passionate Trump supporter" before saying that president was his "hero".
Earlier this year, Abedi tricked Lahren into calling Trump a "jackass" in Hindi.
He has also pranked Arpaio into reciting pro-immigration lyrics from the musical Hamilton and had the founder of Proud Boys, a far-right group that promoted political violence, to use language from the fashion entertainment show RuPaul's Drag Race.
