Brexit Party chairman in angry rant at presenter over questions about donations

Published: 12:02 PM November 2, 2020 Updated: 12:08 PM November 2, 2020

Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice has had an angry showdown with television presenter Adam Boulton after he asked what had happened to the money from donations to his organisation.

Brexiteers had helped donate more than £2 million to the cause in early 2020 with the intention of fighting against "Brexit in Name Only", with more money given to Tice's outfit before the election.

With the political outfit preparing to move away from Brexit to fighting lockdown, it prompted Sky News host Boulton to ask where the money had gone and how the new organisation would be transparent about money.

"Is this a proper political party? Are you going to disclose your finances in the way that you didn't with the Brexit Party at the timing of the election?" enquired Bolton.

"Dear oh dear!" said an angry Tice. "Honestly that is libellous Adam, of course, we're a proper political party, and we make all our returns to the Electoral Commission. And it is absolutely scandalous to suggest otherwise."

Changing tack, Boulton continued: "Can I ask you a simple question... with the Brexit Party how much money did you raise and how much of that money went to Nigel Farage and yourself?"

But Tice insisted it was "zero" before Tice was pressed a third time whether Farage had taken money from donations to the Brexit Party.

"I'm delighted to confirm, neither of us had any remuneration whatsoever," responded the Brexiteer.

"Right so you can publish the accounts in full so we can see that, can you?" pondered the host.

But the former MEP continued: "Look the accounts are with the Electoral Commission, as is the norm with any political party. You know that - the suggestion you're making is defamatory and libellous."

The presenter, however, pointed out he was "asking a question" rather than making a claim.

The exchange came as Farage was called a "chancer" for opposing a second lockdown, despite criticising the government for favouring the economy over people's lives earlier this year.